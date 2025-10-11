Home / Cricket / News / Gill pips Rohit, equals Kohli's record for most tons by an Indian captain

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill, India ODI and Test captain. Photo: @BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Shubman Gill continued his golden run as captain, stamping his authority with yet another commanding century in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Gill slammed his 10th Test century in the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday (October 12). With his latest ton, Gill now holds the record for the most centuries by an Indian batter in WTC history, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s tally of nine.
 
The WTC, which began in June 2019, has seen India reach the final twice but fall just short of lifting the trophy. 
 
Most hundreds for India in WTC history 
 
  • Shubman Gill – 10*
  • Rohit Sharma – 9
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal – 7
  • Rishabh Pant – 6
  • KL Rahul – 6
 
Gill equals Kohli’s record for most centuries by an Indian captain in a calendar year
 
Gill’s fifth Test ton in 2025 also places him alongside Virat Kohli, matching the former skipper’s record for the most Test hundreds by an Indian captain in a single calendar year. Kohli had achieved the feat twice — in 2017 and 2018 — with five centuries each.
 
Five Test hundreds in a calendar year by an Indian captain:
 
  • Virat Kohli – 2017
  • Virat Kohli – 2018
  • Shubman Gill – 2025
 
Fastest to five Test hundreds as captain
 
Gill’s fifth Test hundred has come in just 12 innings as India’s captain — making him the third-fastest to reach the mark in cricket history. Only Alastair Cook (9 innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (10 innings) have reached five centuries quicker.
 
In doing so, Gill has not only matched Kohli’s benchmark but also underlined his rapid evolution as a leader and run-machine. His tenure as captain has begun with a blend of poise and performance — setting the tone for India’s next generation in Test cricket.

Shubman Gill India vs West Indies India cricket team

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

