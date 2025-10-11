Jaiswal's heartbreak, Gill's steady charge define Day 2 of IND-WI 2nd Test

The opening session of Day 2 in the India vs West Indies second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium did not unfold as captain Shubman Gill or the home crowd would have hoped. The Delhi faithful, expecting to celebrate Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double century, were left stunned as the opener’s marathon innings ended in heartbreak following a mix-up with Gill in just the second over of the day.

Check India vs West Indies 2nd Test full scorecard here Promoted up the order, Nitish Reddy offered a quick flourish but failed to capitalise fully on his chance. After being dropped on 20, the right-hander threw away a promising start, falling seven short of a half-century.

Early drama as Jaiswal falls short of double Resuming on 175, Jaiswal appeared destined to convert yet another hundred into a double before a misunderstanding with his skipper ended his stay. Driving Jayden Seales wide of mid-off, Jaiswal called for a quick single, but Gill hesitated, leaving him stranded halfway down the pitch. The throw from the deep reached Tevin Imlach, who dislodged the bails despite a momentary fumble. It was a tame end to a majestic innings — his first dismissal between 100 and 200 at home. The crowd, which had been anticipating another milestone, watched in disbelief as Jaiswal walked back, dejected.

Reddy shines briefly before gifting his wicket Coming in at No. 5, Nitish Kumar Reddy looked determined to seize his chance. He counter-attacked confidently, hitting four fours and two sixes in his 43-ball stay, and formed a brisk 91-run partnership with Gill. However, Reddy’s intent proved his undoing. After surviving a drop at mid-off by Anderson Phillip off Jomel Warrican, he tried to clear long-on again and was caught attempting another big hit. Warrican, who has been West Indies’ most effective bowler in the series, claimed his third wicket, leaving India at 416 for 4. Check India vs West Indies 2nd Test live match updates here Reddy’s innings was a mix of promise and impatience — strong off the back foot but often aerial when control was required. His approach reflected the confidence of youth, though not yet the discipline of Test match temperament.

Gill anchors India, eyes 10th Test hundred At the other end, Shubman Gill played with assurance and calm. Having scored just 20 off 67 balls on Day 1, the Indian captain shifted gears, bringing up his fifty off 95 balls. He looked increasingly fluent as the session progressed, punishing anything loose from the West Indian pacers, and remains 25 runs away from his 10th Test century. Despite the early setbacks, Gill ensured India stayed on course for a dominant total. Alongside Dhruv Jurel, he guided India safely to 427 for 4 at lunch, adding 11 runs after Reddy’s dismissal and avoiding further damage.