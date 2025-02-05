Hardik visits memory lane of his iconic partnership with Virat vs Pakistan

Hardik Pandya sat down with the ICC to recall the moments of India’s iconic win over Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, where, after claiming three wickets with the ball, he partnered with Virat Kohli to help India go over the line in the 160-run chase after being reduced to 31 for 4 at one point. Pandya scored a crucial 40 runs with the bat and added 113 runs for the fifth wicket with Virat Kohli (82) before getting dismissed in the final over. The India cricket team is currently gearing up for the three-match ODI series vs England, starting Thursday, February 6, which will serve as their final pit stop before the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy later this month. However, before these events, Indian all-roundersat down with the ICC to recall the moments of India’s iconic win over Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, where, after claiming three wickets with the ball, he partnered withto help India go over the line in the 160-run chase after being reduced to 31 for 4 at one point. Pandya scored a crucial 40 runs with the bat and added 113 runs for the fifth wicket with Virat Kohli (82) before getting dismissed in the final over.

Hardik said that when he came out to bat, he knew that if he could manage to stay at the crease for an extended period with Virat, they could get India back in the match. He also remembered Virat Kohli's two sixes off Haris Rauf in the 19th over and labelled the moment as pure emotion.

Belief in the impossible

Hardik Pandya recalled that his first instinct during the challenging run chase against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup was sheer belief—believing that victory was still possible despite the difficult situation. He admitted that the task ahead seemed daunting, but he has always maintained that a game is never lost until a team gives up. His approach was to take things ball by ball, stay composed, and see which team would break under pressure. Despite India losing four wickets early, he was confident that if they held their nerves, they could turn the game around.

Supporting Virat Kohli’s stay at the crease

Pandya emphasised that his primary objective upon entering the crease was to ensure that Virat Kohli batted till the 20th over. He recognised the importance of Kohli's presence and wanted to give him the best possible chance to anchor the innings.

For Pandya, playing for India has always been about prioritising the team's success over individual achievements. Whether it meant playing two balls or facing 60, his focus was on executing his role to the best of his ability. He also mentioned that his approach had evolved over time—he no longer played just to hit sixes but rather assessed each situation carefully before making his move.

The decision to attack Nawaz

Pandya recalled a crucial moment when he decided to target Mohammad Nawaz. At that stage, India needed around 120 runs from 60 balls, and with the massive outfield and four wickets already lost, he knew they had to accelerate. Instead of holding back, he opted for a fearless approach, taking calculated risks to put pressure on Pakistan.

Once they started attacking Nawaz, Pandya and Kohli noticed signs of panic in the opposition, with fielders scrambling and a shift in energy. That moment convinced them that the game was still within reach—it was all about handling pressure better than their opponents.

Reaction to Kohli’s iconic sixes

One of the most defining moments of the match was Virat Kohli’s breathtaking six over a packed Melbourne crowd. Pandya described the shot as a game-changer, something that crushed the opposition’s morale. He noted that such moments not only make a statement to the bowler but also increase the pressure on the entire team.

Playing in front of nearly 100,000 fans in the stadium and millions watching at home, Pandya knew that staying in the fight could lead to something special. He described the match as one of the most iconic games in cricket history—one that will always be remembered.