Harshit Rana reprimanded by ICC for aggressive send-off to Brevis

Cricket’s governing council has reprimanded Indian seamer Harshit Rana for an incident in the opening ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. Rana taunted Dewald Brevis after dismissing the South African — an action that match officials felt crossed the line of acceptable on-field behaviour.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Rana’s gesture was provocative and it could have prompted an aggressive reaction from Brevis. The decision adds a demerit point to Rana’s record — his first breach in two years. He accepted the charge without contest. The episode was a blemish in otherwise a clinical day for India, which secured a hard-fought win led by Virat Kohli’s century.