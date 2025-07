Here's what coach Gambhir said to Washington Sundar before his century

The maiden Test hundred does feel "special" and Washington Sundar, before heading out to bat early on fifth morning of the fourth Test against England, received one message from his coach Gautam Gambhir: "Just fight for the entire day." Washington (101 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (107 not out) batted for more than 55 overs to add 203 runs for the fifth wicket and kept India alive in the series with a deserving draw here on Sunday.

"This Test hundred feels very special," Washington told Cheteshwar Pujara on JioHotstar.

"I just wanted to fight for an entire day and that was the only message given to me by the coach (Gambhir)." Washington, who had started his junior cricket as a specialist batter, was happy that he got an opportunity to bat in the top five.