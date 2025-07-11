Home / Cricket / News / Here's why captain Shubman Gill was left fuming on Day 2 of the Lord's Test

Here's why captain Shubman Gill was left fuming on Day 2 of the Lord's Test

The incident took place during the 91st over of the match and 8th over of the day when India walked up to the umpires looking to change the ball

Gill with on-field umpire on day 2 of Lord's Test
Gill with on-field umpire on day 2 of Lord's Test
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The controversy around the Dukes ball used for the ongoing England vs India Test series added another chapter, as during the first hour of gameplay on Day 2 of the third Test at Lord's, the Indian team was once again seen to be unhappy with the quality of the ball and had an animated chat with the on-field umpires. 
 
The incident took place during the 91st over of the match and 8th over of the day, when India walked up to the umpires looking to change the ball. The umpires accepted the request and handed India a replacement ball, but Gill and company were not happy with the condition of the replacement ball either. Notably, India were given a new ball after the 80-over mark in the innings, which means the new ball should be 10 overs old—but clearly, Gill did not see it that way and was seen engaging in an animated chat with the umpires.
 
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was bowling at the time, was also serious and was heard saying, “This is a 10-over-old ball? Seriously?” But the umpires refused to change the replacement ball, as the Indian skipper walked away in displeasure.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Campher records most consecutive wickets in professional cricket; full list

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd Test Day 1: Root-Stokes power England to 251 for 4 at stumps

Where is bazball? Siraj asks Root in 2nd session | ENG vs IND 3rd Test

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Session 2: Root, Pope refuse Bazball but keep ENG ahead

ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Root becomes first batter with 3000 Test runs vs India

Topics :Shubman GillIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story