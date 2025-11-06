IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 4th T20 match in Queensland today

India will look to take a 2-1 lead when they face a weakened Australia in the fourth T20I today. Skipper Shubman Gill will be eager to end his lean run after a string of low scores, while Abhishek Sharma continues to impress with quick starts. The hosts appear more balanced with Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion and Washington Sundar’s all-round impact. Australia, missing Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, will rely heavily on Mitchell Marsh and Tim David for runs. Their bowling remains a concern, with Sean Abbott under pressure to retain his place. With the series level at 1-1, India will see this as their best opportunity to move ahead before the decider at the Gabba.

But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.

India vs Australia today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the fourth T20 match between India and Australia be played?

The fourth T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played on Friday, November 6.

What will be the venue for the fourth T20 match between India and Australia on November 6?

The November 6 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at Carrara Oval, Queensland.

When will the toss for the fourth T20 match between India and Australia take place?

The toss for the fourth T20 match between India and Australia will take place at 1:15 PM IST.