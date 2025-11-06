Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 4th T20 match in Queensland today

The live telecast of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports Network in India

India will look to take a 2-1 lead when they face a weakened Australia in the fourth T20I today. Skipper Shubman Gill will be eager to end his lean run after a string of low scores, while Abhishek Sharma continues to impress with quick starts. The hosts appear more balanced with Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion and Washington Sundar’s all-round impact. Australia, missing Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, will rely heavily on Mitchell Marsh and Tim David for runs. Their bowling remains a concern, with Sean Abbott under pressure to retain his place. With the series level at 1-1, India will see this as their best opportunity to move ahead before the decider at the Gabba. 
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.
 
Country / Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA) JioHotstar
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ Discovery+
United States Willow TV ESPN+, Sling TV
Canada Willow Canada Willow App
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App
Pakistan PTV Sports PTV Sports Digital
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Rabbitholebd
Sri Lanka Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24 SonyLIV
Nepal Star Sports (via India feed) JioHotstar
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana Play
Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.) CricLife, beIN Sports STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
United States Territories Willow TV ESPN+
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore) Astro Cricket, Hub Sports Astro Go
Europe (Non-UK) ICC.tv ICC.tv
Africa (Other regions) SuperSport Grandstand DStv Stream
Canada Willow Canada FuboTV
West Indies ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean

When will the fourth T20 match between India and Australia be played? 
The fourth T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played on Friday, November 6.
 
What will be the venue for the fourth T20 match between India and Australia on November 6? 
The November 6 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at Carrara Oval, Queensland.
 
When will the toss for the fourth T20 match between India and Australia take place? 
The toss for the fourth T20 match between India and Australia will take place at 1:15 PM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the fourth T20 match between India and Australia be bowled? 
The first ball of the fourth T20 match between India and Australia will be bowled at 1:45 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the fourth T20 match between India and Australia in India? 
The live telecast of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the fourth T20 match between India and Australia in India? 
The live streaming of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

