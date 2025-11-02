What is South Africa women's team's highest successful run chase in ODIs?

Highest successful run chase by South Africa Women in ODIs Team Score Overs RPO Inns Result Opposition Ground Date SA Women 275/7 50 5.5 2 Won India Women Christchurch 27/03/22 SA Women 269/3 48.4 5.52 2 Won India Women Lucknow 14/03/21 SA Women 265/5 48.5 5.42 2 Won England Women Centurion 12/02/16 SA Women 260/3 48.3 5.36 2 Won New Zealand Women Auckland 25/01/20 SA Women 259/2 48.2 5.35 2 Won Pakistan Women Lahore 16/09/25 SA Women 257/3 45.2 5.66 2 Won New Zealand Women Pietermaritzburg 28/09/23 SA Women 254/8 50 5.08 2 Won England Women Taunton 17/08/97 SA Women 252/7 48.5 5.16 2 Won India Women Visakhapatnam 09/10/25 SA Women 241/3 49.2 4.88 2 Won India Women Potchefstroom 10/02/18 SA Women 236/7 49.2 4.78 2 Won England Women Mount Maunganui 14/03/22 SA Women 236/6 47.1 5 2 Won New Zealand Women Potchefstroom 24/09/23 SA Women 235/7 49.3 4.74 2 Won Bangladesh Women Visakhapatnam 13/10/25 SA Women 234/4 40.5 5.73 2 Won New Zealand Women Indore 06/10/25 SA Women 230/3 47.4 4.82 2 Won Sri Lanka Women Kimberley 13/04/24 SA Women 229/8 49.3 4.62 2 Won New Zealand Women Hamilton 17/03/22 The Proteas’ chase showcased their growing reputation as one of the most resilient batting sides in women’s cricket, with key contributions across the order. Their ability to handle pressure in big tournaments has consistently improved, reflected in several successful pursuits over 250 in recent years. South Africa’s consistency in chasing totals above 230 highlights their strength and composure in high-stakes matches. The Proteas’ chase showcased their growing reputation as one of the most resilient batting sides in women’s cricket, with key contributions across the order. Their ability to handle pressure in big tournaments has consistently improved, reflected in several successful pursuits over 250 in recent years. South Africa’s consistency in chasing totals above 230 highlights their strength and composure in high-stakes matches.

South Africa Women achieved their highest successful run chase in One-Day Internationals when they chased down 275 runs against India Women in Christchurch on March 27, 2022, during the ICC Women’s World Cup. This remarkable performance surpassed their previous best chase of 269 runs, also against India in Lucknow in 2021.If they are to win the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tonight against India, they would have to chase down their highest successful run chase in ODIs while it will also be the highest successful run chase in a Women's World Cup final.