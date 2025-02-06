'I wasn't supposed to play this match', says Shreyas Iyer after 1st ODI

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Iyer walked in when India was under pressure, reduced to 19 for 2 in pursuit of a 249-run target. He responded with a remarkable counter-attack, smashing two sixes and nine fours to finish with 59.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 11:10 PM IST
While enjoying a movie and contemplating "extending his night,"Shreyas Iyer received an unexpected call from India captain Rohit Sharma, informing him about replacing Virat Kohli in the first ODI against England. Iyer, quick to act, turned his focus towards the game and channeled his recent domestic circuit experience into a match-winning performance, scoring his 19th ODI fifty and playing a key role in India’s chase on Thursday.
 
Iyer walked in when India was under pressure, reduced to 19 for 2 in pursuit of a 249-run target. He responded with a remarkable counter-attack, smashing two sixes and nine fours to finish with 59 runs off 36 balls, effectively shifting the momentum in India’s favor.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: We just want to tick all boxes before Champions Trophy - Rohit  Shreyas ready for any opportunity
 
"It’s a funny story," Iyer reflected. "I was watching a movie last night and thought I could extend my night, but then I got a call from the skipper saying that you might play because Virat has a swollen knee. I quickly rushed back to my room and went straight to sleep. I’m just going to keep it low-key and cherish this moment, the victory."
 
Iyer revealed that he hadn’t expected to play the first game, but was ready for the opportunity. "I wasn’t supposed to play, but Virat got injured, and I got my chance. I kept myself prepared because I knew I could be called up at any time," he said.  Check all latest updates for Champions Trophy 2025 here  Shreyas credits domestic cricket for improved fitness
 
Reflecting on his recent domestic cricket journey, Iyer credited his performances over the past year for his improved fitness and form. "I played throughout the domestic season, which taught me a lot and gave me an understanding of how to approach my innings. It’s also about the attitude and mindset that I’ve developed over time," he explained. "From a skills perspective, you need to constantly upgrade and elevate yourself, and I believe I’ve ticked all the right boxes. Fitness has been a key factor too."
 
Iyer, who scored a couple of centuries, including a double century in the Ranji Trophy this season, also helped Mumbai claim the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. In his ODI innings, Iyer started aggressively, launching Jofra Archer for a six over midwicket and another over third man.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill provides fitness update on Virat Kohli for 2nd ODI
 
Addressing his tactics against fast bowlers, Iyer explained, "I didn’t plan to play in a particular way. I’ve been playing with the same backlift and stance throughout domestic cricket. When bowlers bowl around 140-145, I use the crease and try to guide the ball into the gaps. You don’t face that kind of pace regularly in domestic cricket, but in the nets, we ask the side-arm bowlers to bowl in the body line to prepare for that. I’m happy I executed it well."  Check Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule here

Iyer had initially anticipated a chase of more than 350 runs after England’s strong start. "With their start, we expected a total above 350, but they executed well, and we’ve seen how they play over the years," he said.
 
In addition to his batting heroics, Iyer also impressed in the field, contributing with a stunning run-out of Phil Salt, hitting a bullet throw to KL Rahul. "I just attacked the ball for the run-out against Salt. It happened in the spur of the moment. I didn’t plan on creating a run-out, but it was a crucial breakthrough," he added.
First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

