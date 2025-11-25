ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India schedule, IND vs PAK match date, streaming

India’s group-stage schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was confirmed on Tuesday, with the team set to begin their campaign on February 7. India will play four matches in the first round, spread across Mumbai, Delhi, Colombo and Ahmedabad, as they aim to start strong in the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
India to Open Against USA on February 7
India will kick off their T20 World Cup journey at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they face the USA in their tournament opener on February 7.
India's second match vs Namibia in Delhi
The team will then travel to the national capital to take on Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 12. Namibia would a force to reckon given they defeated Test playing nations in the past.
India vs Pakistan Clash Set for February 15
The most anticipated encounter of the group stage — India vs Pakistan — is scheduled for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The fixture is expected to draw global attention, with both teams renewing their rivalry on neutral ground. India and Pakistan mutually agreed before 2025 Champions Trophy that they would play at neutral venue during ICC tournaments if the event is hosted by any of the two countries.
Final Group Match in Ahmedabad on February 18
India will wrap up their league stage with a match against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18. The venue, one of the largest in world cricket, will host India’s final group assignment before the Super Eight phase, should they qualify. How will teams progress to the Super 8 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Of the five teams, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 round.
Which TV Channels will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India?
The live telecast of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Star Sports Network
|India schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2026
|Matches
|Date
|Venue
|Time
|India vs USA
|7th February
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|TBD
|India vs Namibia
|12th February
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|TBD
|India vs Pakistan
|15th February
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|TBD
|India vs Netherlands
|18th February
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|TBD