India lose early wickets chasing 549 as SA dominate Day 4 in Guwahati

India lost their first 2 wickets before stumps and now face a daunting task of batting for 3 full sessions in order to salvage a draw on the final day.

Sai Sudharshan
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
South Africa tightened their grip on the second Test in Guwahati, declaring their second innings at 260 for 5 and setting India a colossal 549-run target on Day 4. With the pitch wearing down rapidly and India already under severe pressure, the hosts now face a near-impossible task to avoid a series defeat.  India lost their first 2 wickets before stumps and now face a daunting task of batting for 3 full sessions in order to salvage a draw. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have departed already with Sai Sudharshan and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav at the crease.
 
Jadeja, Sundar Strike Early but India Can’t Maintain Momentum
 
The morning session offered India a glimmer of hope as Ravindra Jadeja (4/62) and Washington Sundar (1/67) delivered timely breakthroughs. Jadeja continued his fine run, removing openers Ryan Rickelton (35) and Aiden Markram (29) with classical left-arm spin, one taken brilliantly by Mohammed Siraj at cover and the other beating Markram’s defence with sharp turn.
 
Washington then added to the pressure by dismissing Temba Bavuma (3), reducing South Africa to 77/3. For a brief period, India sensed an opening, especially with the surface beginning to show signs of deterioration. 
 
Stubbs and de Zorzi Turn the Tide with Defiant Stand
 
Just when India needed sustained pressure, Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi shut the door. Stubbs, who had missed a fifty in the first innings by one run, was unshakeable this time. His 94 off 180 balls showcased grit, patience, and flawless shot selection. De Zorzi complemented him perfectly with a fluent 49 off 68 balls, countering spin with sweeps and assured footwork.
 
Their 101-run partnership for the fourth wicket deflated India’s attack, especially as the ball softened and the turn slowed down. After de Zorzi’s dismissal, Stubbs added another crucial 82-run stand with Wiaan Mulder (35), ensuring South Africa batted India out of the contest.
 
Turning Pitch Spells Trouble for India
 
One of the biggest concerns for India heading into the final innings is the increasing turn. Jadeja and Sundar were extracting more than four degrees of spin, unusually high for Guwahati, indicating that the surface is breaking up. With cracks widening and inconsistent bounce creeping in, batting last will be a monumental challenge.
 
India Face a Historic Ask
 
India were bowled out for 201 in their first innings, trailing South Africa’s 489 by a massive margin. Now, chasing 549, they must surpass any run chase ever achieved in Indian conditions. The task borders on impossible, and only a miraculous batting display can prevent South Africa from sealing the series 2–0.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs South AfricaTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

