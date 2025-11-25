ICC T20 World Cup 2025 full schedule, groups, venue, format, live streaming

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 8th edition of the Men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7, 2026. This will be the biggest T20 World Cup as 20 teams will participate in the showpiece event. The tournament concludes on March 8, with the final scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad if Pakistan do not qualify for the summit clash.
In case Pakistan qualify for the grand finale, the final will take place in Colombo.
India vs Pakistan match date in ICC T20 World Cup 2026
One of the biggest highlights of the schedule is the India–Pakistan clash, set for February 15 in Colombo, marking the first meeting between the two sides since their heated series of matches at the 2025 Asia Cup.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 groups
Twenty teams are divided into four groups of five teams each.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 format
In the first round, all five teams in each group will play one another. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 round. In the Super 8 round, all teams will clash with the other seven. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The final will be played between the winners of the two semi-finals.
Group Stage Structure
- 20 teams divided into five groups of four
- Top two teams from each group progress to the Super Eight
- Super Eight teams split into two groups of four
- Top two from each group reach the semi-finals
- Winners move to the final
India’s group schedule: USA opener on February 7
India will begin their campaign on the opening day of the tournament, taking on the USA in Mumbai on February 7. They then move to Delhi on February 12 to face Namibia, before travelling to Colombo for the high-voltage contest against Pakistan.
India’s final group match is scheduled for February 18 against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad. All teams will play their four group-stage matches across venues hosting three games per day.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 venues
If India qualify for the Super Eight, their matches will be held in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Should they advance to the semi-finals, India will play their last-four tie in Mumbai.
The ICC has shortlisted Colombo or Kolkata as the other semi-final venue based on whether Sri Lanka or Pakistan enter the knockout stage. The final is slated for Ahmedabad, unless Pakistan qualify — in which case the championship match could shift to Colombo.
India and Pakistan placed in the same group
India have been grouped alongside:
- Pakistan
- USA
- Netherlands
- Namibia
Pakistan will play all their group matches in Colombo or Kandy as part of their tournament allocation.
Full list of participating teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2025
Along with co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, the 20 teams in the 2026 T20 World Cup are: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman and UAE.
India enter the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.
ICC T20 World Cup 2025 full schedule, groups, venue, format, live streaming
When will ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins?
The ICC T20 World Cup will kick start on February 7, 2026.
How many venues are selected for hosting 55 matches during ICC t20 World Cup 2026.
A total of eight venues will host matches across almost a month during ICC t20 World Cup 2026.
What are names of eight venues which will host ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The eight venues which will host ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are:
1. Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
2. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmeadabad.
3. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
4. M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
5. Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
6. R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo,
7. Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy
8. Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.