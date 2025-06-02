Monday, June 02, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 grand finale: Fans to get new champion in RCB or PBKS on June 3

IPL 2025 grand finale: Fans to get new champion in RCB or PBKS on June 3

After a dramatic IPL 2025 season, the grand finale awaits: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) on June 3 at 7:30 PM IST - a new champion will be crowned.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the sun sets on an stop and start IPL 2025 season, all eyes now turn to the grand finale: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) — a contest set to produce a new IPL champion, set to unfold on June 3 at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Both teams, hungry for their maiden IPL title, have defied expectations and crafted memorable campaigns filled with grit, brilliance, and belief. The stage is set at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and anticipation couldn’t be higher. 
 
PBKS: A Team reborn, riding on belief and boldness
 
 
Punjab Kings, once known for their inconsistency, have found a new gear in 2025. Under the fearless leadership of Shreyas Iyer and the tactical sharpness of their backroom staff-led by Australian legend Ricky Ponting, PBKS have delivered clinical performances when it mattered most.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, speaking on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live, credited the fearless mindset shown by players like Josh Inglis, whose aggressive assault against Mumbai Indians’ spearhead Jasprit Bumrah shifted the semifinal’s momentum.
 
"Inglis didn’t play the reputation — he played the ball. He broke the fear factor around Bumrah, which was a huge mental lift for the dugout,” Bangar noted.
 
Punjab's Qualifier 2 triumph saw the captain Iyer produce one of the standout knocks of the season — an innings hailed by the legendary AB de Villiers as a "masterclass under pressure."
 
"That four off Bumrah past the slip cordon — that was the shot of the night," de Villiers said. "He stays calm, doesn’t get arrogant or emotional. He delivered when it mattered most."  Check latest news on India vs England cricket series here
 
AB de Villiers stands by Hardik Pandya amid MI exit
 
The fallout from Mumbai Indians' exit has seen captain Hardik Pandya under heavy scrutiny. But de Villiers was quick to shift focus back to the cricketing brilliance on display.
 
"They were outplayed by quality cricket, not poor execution. Shreyas and Inglis made the difference. You can’t fault Hardik for being outclassed on the day — that’s the beauty of the game," he emphasised.  MI vs PBKS Qualifier 2 full scorecard
 
Sanjay Bangar echoed similar sentiments, highlighting how one moment — Trent Boult’s dropped catch of Nehal Wadhera — shifted the semifinal's dynamics, underlining how high-pressure games often turn on fine margins.  RCB and Virat Kohli eye maiden IPL title 
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their spot in the IPL 2025 final with a dominant performance in Qualifier 1, defeating table-toppers Punjab Kings by 8 wickets. This victory marks RCB's fourth appearance in an IPL final and their first in nine years. Coincidentally, the last time they made the final—and finished in the top two—was back in 2016.  Check RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final full scorecard and match details here
 
Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB’s road to the final has been defined by consistency and resilience. Reflecting on the team’s journey, RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, said: “We’re incredibly proud of how the team has approached the season — with courage, calmness, and a strong intent to dominate. These qualities highlight the character we’ve built as a unit. While we’ve hit a few key targets along the way, this final is the one that truly counts.”
 
He further added: "We’ve seen contributions from across the squad, with several match-winners stepping up when needed. After a long, intense league phase, the playoffs are about backing yourself and enjoying the moment. The final is a massive occasion, especially for our fans, and the team is fully focused on finishing the job."  RCB vs PBKS Qualifier 1 full scorecard
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings T20 cricket

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

