Home / Cricket / News / India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

The live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India

India-W vs Sri Lanka-W broadcast details
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s pursuit of a maiden ICC title resumes on Tuesday as they take on co-hosts Sri Lanka in the opening fixture of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Returning to India after 12 years, the 13th edition will see eight leading nations play 28 league matches.
 
Ranked No. 3, India enter the tournament with renewed belief. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team has beaten England in both formats recently and ran mighty Australia close, almost chasing 413 in Delhi. Smriti Mandhana’s stellar form — four centuries this year — makes her the batting pillar, ably supported by youngster Pratika Rawal, returning Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and the skipper herself.
 
Bowling, however, poses concerns. Renuka Singh’s return from injury strengthens the pace unit, but inexperience lingers with Kranti Goud and Arundhati Reddy. The spin quartet of Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, and Sree Charani offers variety on Indian surfaces.
 
Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, return to the global stage after missing the 2022 edition. Their hopes rest on 20-year-old Dewmi Vihanga, who impressed with 11 wickets in a recent tri-series. With familiar Colombo conditions for five league games, they could prove tricky opponents. 
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look. 
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India-W vs Sri Lanka-W broadcast details
Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s)
India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go
Australia Prime Video Prime Video
New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app
Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+
Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee
Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha
Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play
Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+
Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go
Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv

How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the India vs Sri Lanka match take place in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? 
India will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 30.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on September 30? 
The match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The India vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cricket and conflict: Asia Cup final turns into India-Pak mocking match

India vs Pakistan to headline cricket for fourth consecutive Sunday

India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets, lift Asia Cup trophy for record 9th time

Who is Raghuram Bhat, the newly appointed treasurer of BCCI in 94th AGM

Mithun Manhas becomes 37th BCCI president; Raghuram Bhat is new treasurer

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamIndia vs Sri LankaICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story