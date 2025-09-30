India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

India’s pursuit of a maiden ICC title resumes on Tuesday as they take on co-hosts Sri Lanka in the opening fixture of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Returning to India after 12 years, the 13th edition will see eight leading nations play 28 league matches.

Ranked No. 3, India enter the tournament with renewed belief. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team has beaten England in both formats recently and ran mighty Australia close, almost chasing 413 in Delhi. Smriti Mandhana’s stellar form — four centuries this year — makes her the batting pillar, ably supported by youngster Pratika Rawal, returning Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and the skipper herself.

Bowling, however, poses concerns. Renuka Singh’s return from injury strengthens the pace unit, but inexperience lingers with Kranti Goud and Arundhati Reddy. The spin quartet of Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, and Sree Charani offers variety on Indian surfaces. ALSO READ: India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, return to the global stage after missing the 2022 edition. Their hopes rest on 20-year-old Dewmi Vihanga, who impressed with 11 wickets in a recent tri-series. With familiar Colombo conditions for five league games, they could prove tricky opponents. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India-W vs Sri Lanka-W broadcast details Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s) India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go Australia Prime Video Prime Video New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+ Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+ Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.

How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information When will the India vs Sri Lanka match take place in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? India will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 30. What will be the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on September 30? The match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. What time will the toss take place for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The India vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.