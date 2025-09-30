ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in WODIs

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 gets underway today with India facing co-hosts Sri Lanka in the tournament opener. For Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, it marks another opportunity to end the nation’s wait for a maiden ICC title, with home advantage and recent form fueling their hopes. ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka playing 11, live streaming India, currently ranked third in the world, enter the campaign with confidence. They secured series wins over England in both formats and tested Australia in a high-scoring ODI series. Smriti Mandhana has been the standout performer, scoring four centuries this year, while youngster Pratika Rawal, captain Harmanpreet, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh provide stability and firepower through the order. The return of Renuka Singh bolsters the seam attack, though spin, led by Deepti Sharma, remains India’s trump card on subcontinental tracks.

Sri Lanka, making a comeback after missing the last edition, are banking on Chamari Athapaththu’s experience and the promise of 20-year-old all-rounder Dewmi Vihanga. With five league fixtures in Colombo, the islanders will count on familiar conditions to challenge stronger opponents and aim for an upset start. But how do their head-to-head stats in women’s ODIs look and how has each match panned out? Take a look. India-W vs Sri Lanka-W: Head-to-head in WODIs Total matches: 22

India won: 17

Sri Lanka won: 4

No result: 1 All head-to-head matches recap 2025 Sri Lanka vs India ODI Series – Drawn 1-1

The 2025 series in Colombo proved a closely fought affair. India started the campaign on a strong note, dominating the opening match with a commanding nine-wicket victory. However, Sri Lanka showed great grit in the second ODI, pulling off a narrow three-wicket win to level the series. In the decisive third clash, India bounced back with a thumping 97-run triumph, thanks to disciplined bowling and steady batting. With both teams registering wins, the series ended in a rare stalemate. It reflected India’s overall dominance but also showcased Sri Lanka’s ability to challenge on home soil when conditions favoured them. 2022 India Tour of Sri Lanka – India won 3-0

India Women swept the 2022 ODI series in Pallekele with a clinical 3-0 whitewash. The visitors showed their depth across departments, starting with a solid four-wicket win in the first ODI, where both batters and bowlers contributed. The second game highlighted India’s supremacy as they chased down a modest total without losing a wicket, registering a massive ten-wicket win. In the final ODI, India sealed the series in style with a 39-run victory, cementing their authority. The series underlined the gap between the two sides, with India’s experienced campaigners guiding the team to yet another dominant overseas success. 2018 India Tour of Sri Lanka – India won 2-1

The 2018 ODI series in Sri Lanka was hard-fought, ending 2-1 in India’s favour. India stamped their presence early in Galle with a nine-wicket victory in the first ODI, led by their sharp bowling attack. The second match was far more competitive, but India edged home by just seven runs to secure the series. Sri Lanka salvaged pride in the third ODI with a spirited three-wicket win at Katunayake, denying India a clean sweep. The series reflected India’s upper hand but also Sri Lanka’s fighting spirit, especially in the final clash where their batting line-up held firm under pressure. 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup – India won 1-0

India and Sri Lanka met in Derby during the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup group stage. India, already riding high on momentum, produced a composed performance to win by 16 runs. Their batters set up a competitive score, while the bowlers kept Sri Lanka in check despite late resistance. The victory was vital for India’s campaign, giving them a crucial group-stage win and helping maintain consistency against familiar opponents. Sri Lanka showed determination but fell short once again against the more experienced Indian outfit. It was another chapter in India’s growing World Cup pedigree and dominance over their rivals. 2017 Sri Lanka Tour of India – India won 3-0

The 2017 ODI series hosted in Ranchi and Colombo showcased India’s sheer superiority, resulting in a 3-0 whitewash. India opened with a massive 114-run win in Colombo, with their batters firing on all cylinders. The series then moved to Ranchi, where India continued their dominance, posting back-to-back wins. They registered a crushing 107-run victory in the second ODI, followed by six and seven-wicket wins in the next two games. Sri Lanka struggled to match India’s firepower with both bat and ball. For India, the series highlighted their depth in talent, with multiple players stepping up across different matches. 2014 Sri Lanka Tour of India – India won 3-0

In Visakhapatnam, India Women outclassed Sri Lanka in all three ODIs of the 2014 series, winning 3-0. The home side relied on their consistent batting to set the tone, claiming back-to-back seven-wicket victories in the first two games. Their bowlers restricted Sri Lanka’s batting line-up effectively, making run chases straightforward. The third ODI saw India stretch their dominance further, registering a 95-run win that showcased their all-round brilliance. Sri Lanka never quite settled in Indian conditions, struggling against spin and disciplined seam bowling. For India, it was another successful home series, strengthening their winning streak against a familiar rival. 2013 ICC Women’s World Cup – Sri Lanka won 1-0

Sri Lanka stunned India during the 2013 ICC Women’s World Cup at Brabourne, Mumbai, pulling off one of the most memorable wins in their history. Batting first, the Lankans piled up a formidable total, powered by aggressive stroke play. India’s bowlers failed to apply pressure, and their batting line-up collapsed under scoreboard pressure. Sri Lanka sealed victory by a massive 138-run margin, shocking both fans and pundits. It was a rare moment where India looked second-best against their subcontinental rivals. While it did not change the overall head-to-head record, the result gave Sri Lanka a memorable World Cup highlight. 2009 ICC Women’s World Cup – India won 1-0

At the 2009 Women’s World Cup in Sydney, India squared off against Sri Lanka in a playoff match. The Indian side delivered a steady batting performance to set a competitive score before their bowlers took charge. Restricting Sri Lanka effectively, India clinched a comfortable 35-run victory. The result reflected India’s strength in handling pressure games and ensured a higher placement in the standings. For Sri Lanka, it was another outing where they showed glimpses of fight but lacked the finishing punch. The win further solidified India’s consistent record in ICC tournaments against their Asian counterparts. 2008 India Tour of Sri Lanka – India won 3-0

India Women toured Sri Lanka in 2008 and completed a comprehensive 3-0 sweep. The visitors began with a tight 29-run win in Dambulla, relying on their bowlers to close out the game. The second ODI in Kurunegala saw India dominate, chasing down the target with ease for an eight-wicket victory. The third and final match turned into a one-sided affair, with India hammering Sri Lanka by 177 runs, underlining their batting depth and bowling power. It was one of India’s most dominant overseas tours of the decade, with Sri Lanka completely outplayed in every department across the series. 2006 Sri Lanka Tour of India – India won 3-0

Sri Lanka’s visit to Jaipur in 2006 ended in disappointment, as India secured another clean sweep. The first ODI set the tone, with India romping to a ten-wicket win courtesy of a lethal bowling performance. The second ODI saw India chase down the target with seven wickets to spare, while the final clash ended with an eight-wicket victory for the hosts. Across the series, Sri Lanka’s batting order faltered under pressure, struggling against both pace and spin. For India, the series was a showcase of balance and execution, with their dominance at home firmly intact against their Asian neighbours. 2006 Asia Cup, Karachi – India won 4-0

At the Asia Cup in Karachi, India once again proved too strong for Sri Lanka, sweeping the series 4-0. Their campaign began with a crushing ten-wicket victory, followed by another ten-wicket win in the second ODI, reflecting their complete dominance. The final game saw India cap off the series with a 97-run triumph, ensuring their superiority across formats. Sri Lanka simply had no answers against India’s relentless bowling attack and disciplined batting. For India, the clean sweep further reinforced their reputation as Asia’s premier women’s team, as they continued to dominate regional competitions with clinical all-round performances. 2005 Women’s World Cup – No result

The 2005 World Cup encounter between India and Sri Lanka, played in Pretoria, ended without a result. Rain and poor weather conditions curtailed play, denying both teams the opportunity to test themselves fully in the group-stage clash. While disappointing for fans, the abandonment did little to alter India’s momentum in the tournament, nor did it provide Sri Lanka with a chance to challenge a stronger opponent. This remains one of the very few incomplete games between the two sides in ODIs, with the rivalry otherwise producing decisive results across decades of competition. 2004 India Tour of Sri Lanka – India won 5-0

India’s 2004 tour of Sri Lanka was a completely one-sided affair as they registered a 5-0 whitewash. Starting in Colombo, India won the first two ODIs by huge margins of 123 and 105 runs, asserting dominance from the outset. They followed it with a six-wicket victory in the third ODI before sealing a ten-wicket triumph in Kandy. The final game in Colombo ended with another resounding 94-run win for the visitors. Throughout the series, India’s batting and bowling units clicked in unison, while Sri Lanka struggled to find answers. The result highlighted the gulf in quality between the two sides.