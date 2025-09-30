ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka playing 11, live streaming

The India women’s cricket team begins its hunt for a maiden ICC title when it faces Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opener on Tuesday. With home advantage and strong recent form, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will aim to make a winning start in the 13th edition of the tournament, returning to India after 12 years.

India, ranked No. 3 in the world, will rely heavily on in-form opener Smriti Mandhana, who has been in prolific touch, alongside young Pratika Rawal. Harmanpreet, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh add depth to the batting unit. On the bowling front, Renuka Singh’s return bolsters the pace attack, though inexperience remains a concern. Deepti Sharma will lead a spin attack suited to home pitches.

Sri Lanka, back on the World Cup stage, will pin hopes on skipper Chamari Athapaththu and 20-year-old Dewmi Vihanga. With five home fixtures, the co-hosts will seek to spring surprises. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India-W vs Sri Lanka-W playing 11 India probable playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud Sri Lanka probable playing 11: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Nilakshi de Silva, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

India-W vs Sri Lanka-W: Head-to-head in WODIs Total matches: 22

India won: 17

Sri Lanka won: 4

No result: 1 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full squads India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.

Reserve: Inoshi Fernando ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Sri Lanka match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? India will face Sri Lanka in the fourth game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 30. What will be the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on September 30? The match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. What time will the toss take place for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?