India vs West Indies 1st Test pitch report, Narendra Modi Stadium key stats

Fresh off their Asia Cup 2025 triumph in the UAE, India will resume international cricket at home with a two-Test series against the West Indies. The opening match begins Thursday, October 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with play scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.

India most recently featured in a gripping 2–2 draw during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. Their upcoming series marks their first red-ball home assignment since being whitewashed 3–0 by New Zealand last November. With Shubman Gill assuming captaincy at home for the first time and India riding high on confidence, the hosts enter as clear favorites.

West Indies Seek Revival Amid Personnel Issues ALSO READ: Trophy ceremony snub made him 'Look like a cartoon,' says ACC Chief Naqvi The West Indies endured a tough outing, suffering a 3–0 defeat to Australia in their last Test engagement. They enter this tour missing key pace resources in Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph. Leadership responsibilities will fall to senior campaigners like Roston Chase and Shai Hope, while younger talents such as Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, and Jayden Seales will be expected to step up under pressure. Head-to-Head: Balance but Tilts Toward Windies Historically, India and West Indies have clashed 100 times in Tests. West Indies maintain a narrow edge with 30 wins, while India has won 23, and 47 matches have ended in draws.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch report for IND vs WI 1st Test The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch is generally flat and hard, favoring batters early on. With the reported use of red soil, seamers may find some early assistance. As matches prolong, the wicket tends to flatten further and empowers spin bowlers from Day 3 onwards. Of the 15 Tests played at this ground previously, four were won by teams batting first, four by teams chasing, and seven were drawn. Given conditions, captains winning the toss might prefer to bat first. Key Performers in IND vs WI Tests