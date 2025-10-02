India vs West Indies 1st Test pitch report, Narendra Modi Stadium key stats

- Roston Chase – 447 runs vs India over 14 innings at 34.38, with two centuries and a fifty.
- KL Rahul – 374 runs in 10 innings vs West Indies at 41.55, including one century and a half-century.
- Ravindra Jadeja – 295 runs over 9 innings at 49.16, featuring one hundred and two fifties.
- Ravindra Jadeja – 23 wickets in 7 matches vs West Indies at 20.82 average; best 5/64
- Roston Chase – 15 wickets in 11 innings at 50.93 average; best 5/121 as a part-timer.
- Jasprit Bumrah – 13 wickets in just 2 Tests, with an astounding average of 9.23 and best figures of 6/27.
|Narendra Modi Stadium - Test Match Records
|Category
|Stat/Record
|Total Matches Played
|15
|Matches Won Batting First
|4
|Matches Won Batting Second
|4
|Drawn/No Result
|7
|First Test Match
|12/11/83
|Most Recent Test Match
|09/03/23
|Matches Won After Winning Toss
|3 (20.00%)
|Matches Won After Losing Toss
|5 (33.33%)
|Highest Individual Score
|275 – Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) vs India, 16 Nov 2009
|Most Wickets in an Innings
|9/83 – Kapil Dev (India) vs West Indies, 12 Nov 1983
|Most Wickets in a Match
|11/70 – Axar Patel (India) vs England, 24 Feb 2021
|Highest Team Total
|760/7 declared – Sri Lanka vs India, 16 Nov 2009
|Lowest Team Total
|76 – India vs South Africa, 3 Apr 2008
|Highest Run Chase
|80/1 – India vs England, 15 Nov 2012
