If they can put in hard work, Rohit-Kohli can surely play 2027 WC: Morkel

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel believes that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have every chance of featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup, provided they remain committed to the physical and mental demands of top-flight cricket. Speaking ahead of India’s first ODI against South Africa, Morkel emphasised that age should not be viewed as a deterrent for two players who have consistently dominated world cricket for more than a decade.

ALSO READ: Dhoni drives Kohli back to the hotel after dinner at his home | Watch video He said that their vast experience in high-pressure tournaments is something India cannot easily replace, adding that their hunger and work ethic will eventually decide how far they go. With both senior batters set to return for the South Africa series, Morkel highlighted that their presence alone lifts the standards within the squad.

Morkel backs duo to continue if fitness holds Morkel, when asked about the possibility of Rohit and Kohli participating in the 2027 edition, said that while the tournament is still some distance away, the decision ultimately lies with the players. He said that if the two senior pros maintain their fitness and continue embracing the demanding workload of international cricket, he sees no reason why they cannot extend their careers into another World Cup cycle. He reportedly remarked that both players have demonstrated remarkable longevity and professionalism, noting that they “have won trophies” and know how to handle the intensity of elite tournaments. According to him, experience of that calibre is invaluable and cannot be replicated overnight.

Bowling coach praises their influence and legacy Morkel, who spent most of his international career bowling to Rohit and Kohli, said that he understands firsthand how difficult it is for bowlers to plan against them. He reflected humorously that he had endured “sleepless nights” preparing to bowl at their calibre of batsmanship, which only deepens his appreciation for the impact they still have on global cricket. The South African great suggested that their mindset and ability to handle decisive moments make them natural assets for India in any major tournament, including the 2027 World Cup. He reaffirmed his stance that if they continue to put in the hard work, the team management would welcome their presence.

Gill and Iyer ruled out; Rahul to lead India enter the ODI series without their regular captain Shubman Gill, who sustained a neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata. Gill had to leave the field clutching his neck and was taken to hospital later that day. While his condition improved, the medical team advised rest, making him unavailable for both the second Test in Guwahati and the ODI series. KL Rahul will lead the side in his absence, stepping in to manage a squad missing two of its regular leaders. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also out of action after suffering a spleen laceration while taking a catch during the Australia series. Iyer was briefly hospitalised in Sydney due to internal bleeding before being discharged and beginning his recovery process.