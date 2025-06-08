Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / AUS vs SA, WTC Final: AB de Villiers' golden advice for Test batters

AUS vs SA, WTC Final: AB de Villiers' golden advice for Test batters

The unpredictable nature of Lord's and the ever-present movement off the surface require players to approach their innings with caution and respect.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former South African cricketing legend AB de Villiers has shared valuable advice for batters ahead of the upcoming World Test championship final at Lord’s between Australia and South Africa. Lord's being one of the most iconic and challenging venues in world cricket will definitely Test batters on any given day.  Speaking exclusively to Star Sports from around the historic Lord’s cricket ground, de Villiers offered technical insights and strategic tips based on his own experiences at the venue.
 
Known for its unique conditions and subtle challenges, Lord’s is often a tough place for batters to settle in. The unpredictable nature of the pitch and the ever-present movement off the surface make it essential for players to approach their innings with caution and respect.
 
 
“Lord’s is a tricky ground to play at. You've got the ball moving around more than most grounds in the world for a longer period of time,” de Villiers remarked. “You're never in, and that's probably my best advice to the batters, to sort of respect the bowlers, whether it's the first over or the 67th over. You're never in, so just to respect the game.” 
 
De Villiers, regarded as one of the finest and most adaptable batters of his generation, emphasized the importance of not taking any moment for granted while batting at Lord’s. His comments reflect a deep understanding of the game, where conditions can shift unexpectedly, making it crucial to stay mentally sharp throughout the innings.

Also Read

Khawaja and Cummins

Khawaja, Cummins on verge of creating history vs Proteas in WTC 2025 final

Nathan Lyon

South Africa will bring fight to Australia in WTC 2025 final: Nathan Lyon

Top run-getters of the ICC WTC 2023–25 cycle

Root to Jaiswal: Top run-getters in World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle

Aiden Markram

It's our collective dream to lift the WTC 2025 trophy: Aiden Markram

Keshav Maharaj

Youngsters can be the key for Proteas in WTC final vs AUS: Keshav Maharaj

 
de Villiers' advice for the bowlers ahead of the final
 
He also offered some tactical advice for bowlers who may be operating in these conditions. According to him, seamers have a distinct advantage at Lord’s if they pitch the ball in the right areas.
 
“Lord’s, you generally want to be a bit fuller as a seam bowler and try and get the best out of the conditions,” he explained. “There’s always a bit of seam movement for the seam bowlers. So I would probably urge my bowlers to bowl full and straight for as long as possible.”
 
With his vast experience and cricketing intellect, AB de Villiers’ insights serve as a valuable resource for players preparing to take on the unique challenge that Lord’s presents.

More From This Section

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant

Rohit Sharma will be missed deeply: Pant ahead of IND vs ENG Test series

Tom Moody and Pat Cummins

Australia becomes even stronger whenever they play in ICC events: Tom Moody

KL Rahul

KL Rahul proves himself England-ready with brilliant century for India A

Kashyap Prajapati

We don't understand why ICC can't help us: Former Oman cricketer Prajapati

Piyush Chawla

Veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla announces retirement from all formats

Topics : ICC World Test Championship Australia cricket team South Africa cricket team Test Cricket AB de Villiers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon