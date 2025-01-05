Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WTC 2025 points table: AUS vs SA final on June 11; India knocked out

WTC 2025 points table: AUS vs SA final on June 11; India knocked out

South Africa vs Australia WTC final 2025, which starts on June 11, will be hosted by Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

South Africa will play their first WTC final while Australia aim to defend WTC title

South Africa will play their first WTC final while Australia aim to defend WTC title

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
India cricket team failed to qualify for the third consecutive ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final after losing the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. With Australia clinching the series 3-1 and winning back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after almost a decade, Pat Cummins' men locked for a fascinating WTC final clash with South Africa. Australia vs South Africa WTC final will take place on June 11, 2025 at Lord's Cricket Ground.
 
The road for India's WTC final 2025 was not easy as they not only had to win the match against Australia in Sydney but also rely on Sri Lanka to clean sweep the Kangaroos in two-match Test series, starting January 27, at home. 
 
 
As it has been transpired throughout the five-match Test series between India and Australia, the Indian team is in transition and in the next WTC cycle, which begins with India's tour of England in June 2025, some big names in Indian Test cricket won't make it to the India squad. 
ALSO READ: India cricket schedule 2025: Team India's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is 
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table
pos team played won lost draw Ded points pct
1 South Africa (Q) 11 7 3 1 0 88 66.67
2 Australia (Q) 17 11 4 2 10 130 63.73
3 India (E) 19 9 8 2 2 114 50
4 New Zealand (E) 14 7 7 0 3 81 48.21
5 Sri Lanka (E) 11 5 6 0 0 60 45.45
6 England (E) 22 11 10 1 22 114 43.18
7 Bangladesh (E) 12 4 8 0 3 45 31.25
8 Pakistan (E) 11 4 7 0 8 40 30.3
9 West Indies (E) 11 2 7 2 0 32 24.24
   

WTC final 2025 date and time, South Africa vs Australia Test final live streaming and telecast

 
When will World Test Championship final 2025 take place?

Also Read

IND vs AUS 5th test Day 2 highlights

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 5th Test Day 2: Boland gets 4; IND 141-6

Bumrah celebrating Khawaj's wicket in Sydney

India vs Australia 5th Test: Watch when Konstas picks up fight with Bumrah

Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir

Rohit vs Gambhir: Here's how two openers performed in Aussies conditions

India vs Australia 5th Test Playing 11 updates

India vs Australia 5th Test Playing 11, live time, IND vs AUS streaming

SCG pitch report

IND vs AUS 5th Test: Sydney pitch report, India's stats at the SCG

 
The ICC World Test Championship final 2025 will take place on June 11-15, 2025.
 
Which teams will lock horns in WTC final 2025?
 
South Africa and Australia will lock horns in the WTC final 2025. South Africa qualified for the final after topping the WTC points table 2023-25 while Australia are at the second spot with two matches remaining in the current WTC cycle.
 
At what venue South Africa vs Australia Test final will take place?
 
South Africa vs Australia WTC final 2025, which starts on June 11, will be hosted by Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast South Africa vs Australia WTC final 2025?
 
Star Sports will live telecast SA vs AUS WTC final 2025.
 
How to watch the live streaming of South Africa vs Australia WTC final in India?
 
Disney+Hotstar will live telecast WTC final between the Proteas and the Kangaroos.

More From This Section

IND vs AUS 5th test Day 3 live updates

India vs Australia 5th Test highlights: Aussies beat India by 6 wickets, clinch series 3-1

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after second Test in Adelaide

How India fared in the Test series in Australia in the 21st century

Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS: Watch Captain Kohli mocks Aussies, reminds of sandpaper scandal

India pink jersey on Day 5 of IND vs AUS Test

Why is India wearing a Pink-striped jersey on Day 3 of IND vs AUS 5th Test?

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

IND vs AUS 5th Test: India clueless as Bumrah doesn't turn to bowl at SCG

Topics : ICC World Test Championship India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon