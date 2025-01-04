IND vs AUS 5th Test: What is the highest successful run chase in Sydney?

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Over its 48-Test match history, the Sydney Cricket Ground has only witnessed six successful 200-plus run chases

Highest successful run chase in Sydney
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
The fifth and final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is heading towards its business end. After two days of fast-paced action, India is currently leading by 145 runs in the second innings, with four wickets still in hand. The way the match has transpired so far, the final day of the series could be on Sunday, which is day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
 
India will look to extend their lead past 200 or even 250, given the level of intensity their lower order has shown in the ongoing series, while Australia will aim to keep India’s lead below 200. In 48 matches played so far at the SCG, there have only been six instances of a successful 200-plus run chase. Moreover, the number of successful 200-plus run chases at the SCG in the 21st century stands at just one.
 
Highest successful run chase in Tests at the SCG (21st century) 
In the 21st century at the SCG, there has been only one successful 200-plus run chase—when Australia chased down the 288-run target set by South Africa in 2006, which is also the highest ever at this venue.
 
Notably, since 2000, eight targets have been successfully chased down in Sydney, and every time, it was the hosts Australia who emerged victorious.
 
Team Score Overs Opposition Start Date
Australia 288/2 60.3 v South Africa 02-Jan-06
Australia 174/4 44.5 v West Indies 02-Jan-01
Australia 172/1 29.1 v Zimbabwe 17-Oct-03
Australia 141/5 42.5 v Sri Lanka 03-Jan-13
Australia 130/2 25.5 v Pakistan 03-Jan-24
Australia 62/1 9.3 v Pakistan 02-Jan-05
Australia 54/0 10.1 v South Africa 02-Jan-02
Australia 46/0 10.5 v England 02-Jan-07
 
Highest successful run chases in Tests at the SCG 

The number of successful 200-plus chases in Sydney goes up to six when we take the overall records at this venue into consideration. However, once again, all 200-plus targets at the SCG have been chased down by Australia only. The highest successful run chase by a visiting team remains 194, when England beat Australia in the 1903 Sydney Test.
 
Team Score Overs Opposition Start Date
Australia 288/2 60.3 v South Africa 02-Jan-06
Australia 276/4 62.4 v England 26 Feb 1898
Australia 275/8 98.3 v England 13-Dec-07
Australia 260/6 97.1 v New Zealand 22-Nov-85
Australia 219/4 85.3 v England 04-Jan-80
Australia 214/5 52.2x8 v England 28-Feb-47
Australia 199/6 163.1x4 v England 17 Feb 1883
Australia 198/3 43.1 v South Africa 03-Mar-11
England 194/5 95.5 v Australia 11-Dec-03
Australia 174/4 44.5 v West Indies 02-Jan-01
Australia 172/1 29.1 v Zimbabwe 17-Oct-03
Australia 169/5 107.1x4 v England 17 Feb 1882
England 168/2 71.2 v Australia 23-Feb-33
Australia 141/5 42.5 v Sri Lanka 03-Jan-13
 
  Highest successful run chase in Australia in Test 
Team Score Opposition Ground Start Date
South Africa 414/4 v Australia W.A.C.A 17-Dec-08
Australia 369/6 v Pakistan Hobart 18-Nov-99
Australia 342/8 v India W.A.C.A 16-Dec-77
England 332/7 v Australia Melbourne 29-Dec-28
India 329/7 v Australia Brisbane 15-Jan-21
Australia 315/6 v England Adelaide 17-Jan-02
England 298/4 v Australia Melbourne 1 Mar 1895
South Africa 297/4 v Australia Melbourne 06-Feb-53
Australia 288/2 v South Africa Sydney 02-Jan-06
Australia 287/5 v England Melbourne 08-Mar-29
England 282/9 v Australia Melbourne 01-Jan-08
Australia 276/4 v England Sydney 26 Feb 1898
Australia 275/8 v England Sydney 13-Dec-07
Australia 260/9 v West Indies Melbourne 31-Dec-51
     
First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

