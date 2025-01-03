IND vs AUS: Bumrah will pose the biggest threat for Australia, says Webster

Australia enjoyed yet another dominant day against India in the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they bundled out the Indian team for just 185 runs on the first day of the fifth Test in Sydney. They ended the day at 9 for 1 and still trail by 176 runs, but given that they have nine wickets in hand, it is fair to say that the hosts managed to gain the upper hand early in the Test.

After the day’s play, debutant all-rounder Beau Webster attended the post-day press conference, where he admitted that despite Australia having a good start in the match, the in-form Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be a game changer if the Aussies fail to tackle him in Sydney.

Australia’s strong bowling efforts

After India were bowled out for a modest 185, Webster praised Australia’s bowlers for their excellent performance on a pitch conducive to seam movement. He noted that the new ball remained effective for most of the day due to the grass cover, making it harder for the batsmen. The Australian bowlers' strategy focused on fuller deliveries that tempted front-foot drives, and this approach worked effectively.

Webster highlighted Scott Boland’s outstanding performance and described him as a world-class bowler, particularly noting his impressive return to the team.

Scott Boland’s precision

Webster also applauded Boland’s consistency and accuracy, acknowledging that the pacer has a knack for finding ways to take wickets regardless of the surface. He emphasised Boland's ability to excel when conditions offer seam movement, stressing his threat to both right- and left-handed batsmen.

Webster attributed Boland's success to his natural angle and precise line and length, making him a challenging bowler for any opponent.

A proud moment for Snug, Tasmania

Webster also took a moment to celebrate his debut and the pride he feels in representing his hometown of Snug, Tasmania. He revealed that his phone had been buzzing with congratulatory messages, underscoring how much his community cherishes his achievement.

For Webster, it was a special feeling to bring attention to his small village through his international cricket debut.

Boland’s mastery in the field

Webster was impressed by Boland’s ability to generate significant movement and maintain pinpoint accuracy. Watching from the third slip, he admired how Boland kept batsmen on edge with his relentless precision.

Webster also commended Boland’s capacity to bowl long spells and back them up with consistent performances. In addition to his skills, Webster praised Boland as a great teammate—someone who is always supported by the team due to his dedication and professionalism. (With PTI inputs)