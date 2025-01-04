With reports flooding in over Rohit Sharma is not India's Test scheme in future, the captain rubbished the media reports in a interview with the broadcasters of India vs Australia Test series during fifth Test on Saturday.

Check India vs Australia 5th Test Day 2 live score, match updates and full scorecard here "I have not retired," Rohit said while talking to Jatin Sapru and Irfan Pathan during the Lunch break on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 5th Test.

A tactical call for the team’s benefit Rohit Sharma, in a forthright interview, addressed his decision to step down for the ongoing fifth Test against Australia. He stressed that it was a self-assessment of form rather than a retirement decision. “The discussion before the start today was that the wicket had a lot of assistance for the bowlers, and it was going to be a game of patience. Our batters struggled, and we knew it wouldn’t be easy for their batters either. The challenge was to maintain consistent pressure, and we managed to take five wickets in the session,” he said, praising his bowlers and fielders for their sharp efforts.

Speaking about his exclusion, Rohit added, “I stood down—that’s what I would say. My chat with the coach and selector was simple: I’m not in form, and we need a player who is. Right now, the team’s needs are the priority.”

The decision to step aside

Rohit revealed that the decision took shape after the team reached Sydney. “It was in my mind that stepping aside was important because I wasn’t contributing runs with the bat,” he shared. Reflecting on the recent Perth victory, he pointed to the pivotal 200-run second-innings opening partnership between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. “That partnership ensured we couldn’t lose the game,” he remarked.

No long-term plans—staying in the present

Rohit reiterated his focus on the present, stating, “I don’t think about what will happen in six months or four months. I stay in the moment and focus on what needs to be done.” Emphasising that his decision was not a sign of stepping away permanently, he said, “This is not a retirement decision. Life changes every day, and I believe things will change for me too.”

Team-first approach and leadership values

The Indian captain highlighted the importance of being realistic and self-aware, given his experience and responsibilities. “I’m a sensible and mature person, and as a father of two, I know when to make the right call. It’s crucial to understand what the team needs—if you don’t, you’re not the kind of player this team needs,” Rohit said. He added that his commitment to putting the team first has shaped not only his cricketing career but also his personal life.

Praise for Bumrah’s leadership

Rohit praised Jasprit Bumrah’s impact as a leader and a bowler. “The way he sets standards with the ball—he’s absolute class. I saw him for the first time in 2013, and his growth since then has been phenomenal. He’s only gone from strength to strength,” Rohit said.

"Leadership isn’t always perfect"

Reflecting on the realities of leadership, Rohit admitted that results don’t always align with plans. “In leadership, every day won’t be a good day. The ideas and mindset can remain the same, but the outcome may not always be in your favour. People will judge us, but I will never doubt myself,” he asserted.

Addressing missteps and moving forward

Rohit candidly acknowledged tactical errors, referencing the decision to bat first on a challenging wicket. “Like yesterday, we probably should have bowled instead of batting—such things happen,” he admitted. However, he concluded with a strong message of resilience: “I am not going anywhere.”

Full Text of Rohit Sharma's inteview with broadcasters Star Sports

"The discussion (before the start today) was that there is lot (of assistance for the bowlers) on the wicket and it will be a game of patience. Our batters struggled and we knew it won't be easy for their batters as well, the challenge is to maintain pressure consistently and we have five wickets in the session." "Boys bowled really well and the catching was really good as well. The next session is going to be really crucial, this is what happens in Test cricket. Every session is crucial, we won the previous session hopefully we will win the next session as well. I stood down (talking about the decision to exclude himself from this game) that is what I would say. Basically the chat I had with the coach and selector was simple: I am not in form, it is an important match and we need a player in form. Not thinking too far ahead, right now what the team needs is the priority. I made this decision after we came here (Sydney), it was going on in my mind that it is important for me to step aside because I wasn't getting runs with the bat. When I arrived in Perth it was quite evident why we won that game, we had that 200-run (opening) partnership in the second innings which is what won us the game. KL Rahul and Jaiswal played really well, and they brought us into situation where we couldn't lose the game." "I don't believe in what will happen in 6 months or 4 months time, I always stay in the present and think about what needs to be done right now. This is not a retirement decision, I am out of the game because I wasn't in form. Life changes everyday and I have full belief that things will change. I have to be true to be myself though and be realistic as well. I am sensible, matured and father of 2 kids, so I know what to do when. You need to understand what the team needs, if you do not think about the team, you don't want those kind of players. We call it a team, so always think about what the team needs. This is my personal thinking and this is how I played my cricket and this is how I am outside cricket as well. I am very transparent as a person. The way he (Bumrah) sets standards with the ball, he is absolute class. When I saw him for the first time in 2013, his graph has gone really high and has gone from strength to strength. Nothing is given in this format of the game, you got to earn it. What happens in leadership is, everyday you will not have a good day. Ideas and mindset can be the same, but sometimes the result won't work in your favour. We know that a lot of people are going to judge us, but I will never doubt myself. It could be wrong sometimes, but we all go there with a mindset to win. Like yesterday, we should have bowled on that wicket instead of batting, such things happen. I am not going anywhere."