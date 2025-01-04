Business Standard

IND vs AUS: Bumrah returns to dressing room after scans from hospitsal

IND vs AUS: Bumrah returns to dressing room after scans from hospitsal

Bumrah was off the field for three hours and 20 minutes, during which Virat Kohli took over the captaincy duties

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah sent waves of concern through the Indian camp as he returned to the dressing room on Saturday after undergoing precautionary scans for an unspecified niggle that forced him off the field during the post-lunch session of the fifth Test. The Indian skipper bowled just one over before leaving, sparking fears of a potential injury blow in the middle of a high-stakes encounter.
 
Three-hour absence raises alarm
  Bumrah was off the field for three hours and 20 minutes, during which Virat Kohli took over the captaincy duties. His return,  however, was a welcome sight for the Indian team as they braced for Australia’s second innings. With 32 wickets to his name in the series, Bumrah’s presence remains crucial to India’s plans. 
 
 
The moment that triggered concerns 

Having already claimed figures of 2/33 in 10 overs, including the prized scalp of Marnus Labuschagne, Bumrah appeared to be in discomfort—possibly due to a side strain—after delivering a single over post-lunch. After a brief chat with Kohli, he walked off the field, leaving fans and teammates anxious.
 
Dramatic exit captured on camera
  The moment was broadcast live, with visuals showing Bumrah leaving the stadium in an SUV, accompanied by the team doctor and security liaison officer Anshuman Upadhyay. The footage aired by Fox Sports added to the unfolding tension as speculation mounted over the extent of the injury.

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India vs Australia

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

