Setback for India as Bumrah heads to hospital for scans; Kohli leads India

India suffered a significant setback during the second afternoon of the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as Jasprit Bumrah was seen leaving the changeroom in his training kit, accompanied by the medical staff. Reports suggest that Bumrah may have been taken for scans to assess a potential injury. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is leading the Indian team in Bumrah's absence. Bumrah taken to the hospital

