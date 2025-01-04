Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant hits second fastest fifty in Test cricket for IND

Coming on to bat on what is a difficult track for batter in Sydney, Pant had his intent clear from the very first ball as he got off the mark with a six against Scott Boland.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Rishabh Pant has scores his second fastest fifty for India in Test cricket for India on day 2 of the 5th Test between India and Australia.
 
Coming on to bat on what is a difficult track for batter in Sydney, Pant had his intent clear from the very first ball as he got off the mark with a six against Scott Boland. 
 
His fifty came in just 29 runs, just one ball short of the fastest fifty made by him against Sri Lanka back in 2022 (28 balls).
 
His innings gave India hope of making a good total in the 2nd innings in order to have a challenging total to defend for the bowlers. However, he too had to depart for 61 runs courtesy of a Pat Cummins delivery.
Topics :Rishabh PantTest CricketIndia vs Australia

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

