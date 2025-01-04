IND vs AUS: Bumrah returns to dressing room after scans from hospital

Jasprit Bumrah sent waves of concern through the Indian camp as he returned to the dressing room on Saturday after undergoing precautionary scans for an unspecified niggle that forced him off the field during the post-lunch session of the fifth Test. The Indian skipper bowled just one over before leaving, sparking fears of a potential injury blow in the middle of a high-stakes encounter.

Three-hour absence raises alarm

Bumrah was off the field for three hours and 20 minutes, during which Virat Kohli took over the captaincy duties. His return, however, was a welcome sight for the Indian team as they braced for Australia's second innings. With 32 wickets to his name in the series, Bumrah's presence remains crucial to India's plans. ALSO READ: I am not going anywhere: Rohit dismisses retirement rumours in a interview

The moment that triggered concerns

Having already claimed figures of 2/33 in 10 overs, including the prized scalp of Marnus Labuschagne, Bumrah appeared to be in discomfort—possibly due to a side strain—after delivering a single over post-lunch. After a brief chat with Kohli, he walked off the field, leaving fans and teammates anxious.

Dramatic exit captured on camera

The moment was broadcast live, with visuals showing Bumrah leaving the stadium in an SUV, accompanied by the team doctor and security liaison officer Anshuman Upadhyay. The footage aired by Fox Sports added to the unfolding tension as speculation mounted over the extent of the injury.