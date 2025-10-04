Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taking a look at Rohit Sharma's stellar ODI captaincy record for India

Under his leadership, India clinched the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, a triumph that further solidified his credentials as a tactically astute and inspiring leader.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Rohit Sharma has firmly established himself as one of India’s most successful ODI captains, boasting an exceptional record that has elevated Team India’s stature on the global stage. 
 
Under his leadership, India clinched the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, a triumph that further solidified his credentials as a tactically astute and inspiring leader. Despite recently passing the captaincy baton to Shubman Gill ahead of the Australia ODI tour, Rohit remains a pivotal figure within the squad, providing valuable experience and guidance.
 
A Record-Breaking Winning Percentage
 
Rohit Sharma’s captaincy record in ODIs is nothing short of remarkable. Over 56 matches at the helm, India have won 42 games, lost 12, with one match ending in a draw and another producing no result. This translates into a winning percentage of 72.35%, the highest ever achieved by any Indian captain in ODI cricket. Globally, this places Rohit Sharma second among all captains in the history of the format, a testament to his consistent leadership and ability to deliver results under pressure. 
Rohit Sharma ODI captaincy record
Matches Won Lost Tied Draw No Result Win%
56 42 12 1 0 1 75
   
 

Rohit Among Cricket’s Elite Leaders
 
The only captain ahead of him is Clive Lloyd, who led the legendary West Indies side to two World Cup titles. Lloyd’s winning percentage stands at 76.19%, earned from 64 victories in 84 matches. Close on their heels is South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, who commands a 71.79% win rate from 28 wins in 39 games. Rohit’s dominance is especially significant when compared to other Indian greats; Virat Kohli, another iconic figure, holds a winning percentage of 68.42% from 65 wins in 95 matches, placing him seventh overall. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, India’s most celebrated captain who led in 200 ODIs, has a win rate of 55%, ranking 37th globally.
 
Consistent Excellence in ICC Tournaments
 
Rohit’s impact is most visible in ICC tournaments, where his teams have shown resilience and consistency. In the 2025 Champions Trophy, India maintained a flawless record, winning all five matches. The 2024 T20 World Cup saw India making history by becoming the first team to win the tournament unbeaten, securing victories in all eight completed matches. Their only non-win was a rain-abandoned game against Canada. Additionally, in the 2023 ODI World Cup, India were unbeaten until the final, where they narrowly lost to Australia.
 
A Lasting Legacy
 
Rohit Sharma’s ODI captaincy record speaks volumes about his leadership qualities, strategic acumen, and ability to inspire his team to peak performance. As Shubman Gill takes charge, Rohit’s legacy sets a high benchmark, ensuring the Men in Blue continue to thrive in white-ball cricket.

Topics : Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill India cricket team

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

