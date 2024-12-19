Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: India to play matches at neutral venue

The ongoing impasse between India and Pakistan regarding the hosting of ICC events has reached a resolution with a breakthrough agreement for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has agreed to a hybrid model that will see India's matches in the eight-team event played at a neutral venue. In exchange, Pakistan's matches in events hosted by India will also be played at a neutral location. India to play at a neutral venue
According to ESPNcricinfo, the agreement is expected to be ratified through a vote by the ICC Board. The deal outlines that during the 2024-2027 event cycle, all matches involving India in events hosted by Pakistan will be held at neutral venues. Similarly, any matches involving Pakistan in tournaments hosted by India will also take place at neutral sites. This arrangement applies to several upcoming major ICC events, including the 2025 Men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India, and the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
The agreement may also extend to the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup, the first event of the next cycle, which has now been awarded to Pakistan. Neutral venues to be proposed by host country's board
The neutral venues will be proposed by the host country’s board and must receive ICC approval. This new model aims to ensure the smooth conduct of tournaments while sidestepping the geopolitical tensions between the two nations, which have often hindered direct bilateral encounters.
Additionally, the ICC has shown no objection to organizing a triangular T20I series involving India, Pakistan, and another Asian Full Member nation, or possibly an Associate Asian nation to make it a quadrangular tournament. This proposed series is seen as a compensation for Pakistan, which will miss out on hosting India’s matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
While the 2025 Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19, the tournament schedule has yet to be released due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the venues.