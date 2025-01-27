Business Standard

IND vs ENG 3rd T20: Pitch report and key stats of Rajkot cricket stadium

IND vs ENG 3rd T20: Pitch report and key stats of Rajkot cricket stadium

Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium will be hosting its first T20 international match since 2023 on Tuesday

While India's struggles in Test and ODI cricket are evident in recent times, their success in T20 cricket makes it seem like they are playing on an entirely different plane of existence. The Suryakumar Yadav-led 'men in blue' have won 26 of their last 28 T20 international matches and are on a ten-match winning streak at home. In hopes of keeping the streak alive, they will take the field at Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, January 28, against England for the third T20 of the five-match home series against the Three Lions. India are currently leading the series 2-0 and will hope to secure the series with two matches to spare by winning the third T20 at Rajkot.
 
 
IND vs ENG 3rd T20: Pitch report
 
The pitch at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot is hailed as a batter’s paradise, offering a flat surface ideal for stroke play. Pacers may rely on variations like slower balls and cutters to challenge batters, while spinners gain prominence later in the game with turn and bounce. Historically, teams batting first have had an edge, emphasising the importance of winning the toss for a strategic advantage. India might decide to add Md Shami to the playing XI in place of Ravi Bishnoi, as having an extra pacer might come in handy if they bowl first on Tuesday.
 
IND vs ENG 3rd T20: Key stats of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot
 
The Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot has hosted five matches, with teams batting first winning three times and teams chasing winning twice. The highest total recorded here is 228 for 5 by India against Sri Lanka in 2023, while the lowest total is 87 all out by South Africa against India in 2022. The highest successful chase at the venue was 202 for 4 in 19.4 overs by India against Australia in 2013, and the lowest total successfully defended was 169 for 6 by India against South Africa in 2022. The average first innings score at the stadium is 189, which complements the pitch’s high-scoring nature. 

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav holds the highest individual score record at the venue with his knock of 112 off 51 balls against Sri Lanka in 2023, while the best bowling figures belong to Avesh Khan, who took 4 for 18 against South Africa in 2022.
 
However, despite all T20 international matches played in Rajkot being high-scoring affairs, only three times has a team crossed the 200 mark. The hosts, India, achieved this feat twice, while Australia also has one 200-plus total, which is also the highest in a losing effort at this venue.
 
Highest team totals in Rajkot
 
Team Score Innings Opposition Result Date
India 228/5 1 Sri Lanka won 07-Jan-23
India 202/4 2 Australia won 10-Oct-13
Australia 201/7 1 India lost 10-Oct-13
New Zealand 196/2 1 India won 04-Nov-17
India 169/6 1 South Africa won 17-Jun-22
 

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

