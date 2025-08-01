Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Injury blow for ENG! Woakes may miss remainder of fifth Test at The Oval

The incident occurred late on Day 1 when Chris Woakes sprinted from mid-off to cut off a Karun Nair drive heading towards the boundary

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

England have suffered a major setback in the final Test against India at The Oval, with all-rounder Chris Woakes facing the prospect of missing the remainder of the match due to a suspected shoulder injury.
 
After enjoying a strong start with the ball on Day 1 of the final Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, reducing the visitors to 204 for 6 by stumps, England may now have to play the rest of the match effectively with only ten players. 
 
Although the England team management has yet to issue an official update on Woakes’s condition, his teammate Gus Atkinson told reporters during the post-day press conference that the injury “looks bad” and that Woakes is unlikely to take the field again during the match.
 

How Woakes got injured

The incident occurred late on Day 1 when Woakes sprinted from mid-off to stop a boundary-bound drive from Karun Nair. On the damp Oval outfield, Woakes slipped and landed awkwardly on his left shoulder. He was seen grimacing in pain and clutching his arm, and received immediate medical attention on the field. Later, he was seen with his arm inside his sweater, using it as an improvised sling, before leaving the ground and not returning for the rest of the day.

Gus Atkinson reacts to Woakes’s injury

Gus Atkinson, who returned to the side for this Test after a long gap, expressed concern for Woakes after play.
 
“I don't know too much about it, but it doesn't look great. It's the last game of the series, and it's a shame when anyone gets injured. We're all hoping it's not too serious, and whatever it is, he'll have everyone's full support,” Atkinson said.
 
He added that, as one of the fresher bowlers in the side, he is ready to shoulder additional responsibility if required, but acknowledged the magnitude of Woakes’s absence for the team.
 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

