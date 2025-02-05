Rashid Khan replaces Dwayne Bravo on T20's top wicket-taker throne

Qualifier 1 of SA20 2025 between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals saw history being made, as MI skipper Rashid Khan now holds the record for the most T20 wickets, taking his tally to 633—surpassing West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo ’s record of 631 wickets. Rashid claimed the throne the moment he took his first wicket of the match, dismissing Dunith Wellalage. He then added Dinesh Karthik’s wicket to his tally, eventually helping his team win the match and qualify for the final of SA20 2025.

Highest wicket-takers in T20s

Player Span Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Rashid Khan 2015-2025 461 633 6 for 17 18.1 6.49 17 16 4 DJ Bravo 2006-2024 582 631 5 for 23 24.4 8.26 18 11 2 SP Narine 2011-2025 536 574 5 for 19 21.6 6.12 21 12 1 Imran Tahir 2006-2025 428 531 5 for 23 20 6.97 17 10 4 Shakib Al Hasan 2006-2024 444 492 6 for 6 21.5 6.79 19 11 5 AD Russell 2010-2025 538 466 5 for 15 25.6 8.71 18 9 1 CJ Jordan 2008-2025 396 416 4 for 6 27.2 8.62 19 7 0 Wahab Riaz 2005-2023 348 413 5 for 8 22.6 7.54 18 5 3 SL Malinga 2004-2020 295 390 6 for 7 19.7 7.07 17 10 5 Sohail Tanvir 2005-2022 388 389 6 for 14 26.4 7.49 21 7 2 Mohammad Nabi 2010-2025 430 369 5 for 15 24.7 6.96 21 7 1 YS Chahal 2009-2024 312 364 6 for 25 23.4 7.64 18 10 2

Rashid on achieving the milestone

After the match, Rashid spoke to the media, describing his achievement as a great milestone while also expressing his surprise at having achieved such a feat. He admitted that if someone had asked him a decade ago, he would never have believed he could accomplish it. He also shared his pride in topping the table as a player from Afghanistan.

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here In an interesting statistical coincidence, Rashid bowled exactly 631 fewer deliveries than Bravo to reach the landmark of 632 wickets—a fact that would surely intrigue statistics enthusiasts.

Rashid four wickets away from T20Is throne

Also Read

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here After becoming the bowler with the most T20 wickets, Rashid will now be eyeing the throne of top wicket-taker in T20Is. As of today, the Afghanistan spinner has 161 wickets to his name and is second on the list of top wicket-takers in T20 Internationals, behind New Zealand’s Tim Southee, who has 164 wickets. Rashid needs three more wickets to equal the Kiwi legend’s tally and four more to surpass it.

Highest wicket-takers in T20Is