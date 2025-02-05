ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Team list, full schedule, time, live streaming

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here The Pakistan cricket team, as part of their preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, is all set to host New Zealand and South Africa in a four-match ODI tri-series starting on Saturday, February 8, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. All three teams will play one match against each other in the round-robin stage, and the top two teams will then face each other in the final on February 14. While Pakistan will try to win the series and gain some much-needed momentum heading into the Champions Trophy, New Zealand and South Africa will also get the chance to learn more about Pakistan's wicket conditions ahead of the all-important ICC event.

ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Teams

Pakistan

South Africa

New Zealand

ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Venues

Lahore

Karachi

ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Full schedule

Date Match Teams Time (IST) Venue Sat, 08 Feb 2025 1st ODI Match Pakistan vs New Zealand 2:30 PM Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium Mon, 10 Feb 2025 2nd ODI Match New Zealand vs South Africa 10:00 AM Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium Wed, 12 Feb 2025 3rd ODI Match Pakistan vs South Africa 2:30 PM Karachi, National Stadium Fri, 14 Feb 2025 Final TBC vs TBC 2:30 PM Karachi, National Stadium

ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy

ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the ODI tri-series in Pakistan begin?

The ODI tri-series in Pakistan will start on Saturday, February 8.

What are the venues for the ODI tri-series in Pakistan?

The first two matches of the ODI tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand will be played in Lahore, while the next two games, including the final, will be played in Karachi.

What time will the toss take place during the ODI tri-series in Pakistan?

The toss for the ODI tri-series in Pakistan will take place at 2 pm IST, except for the second match of the series between New Zealand and South Africa, where the toss will take place at 9:30 am IST.

What time will the matches begin during the ODI tri-series in Pakistan?

The matches in the ODI tri-series in Pakistan will start at 2:30 pm IST, except for the second match of the series between New Zealand and South Africa, which will start at 10 am IST.

How to watch the live telecast of matches in the ODI tri-series in Pakistan?

The live telecast of all the matches of the ODI tri-series in Pakistan will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of matches in the ODI tri-series in Pakistan?