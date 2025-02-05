IND vs ENG 1st ODI playing 11: Root returns to ODI as England announce team

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and England is set to take place on Thursday, February 6, and just like the initial games of the T20I series, England have once again announced their playing 11 for the match a day before, on Wednesday. The squad is almost identical to the one England fielded during the T20 series, with one big change, as Joe Root is set to make his ODI return in Nagpur for the first time since 2023.

Except for Root, the whole team remains the same, with Phil Salt keeping his position as the wicketkeeper and Adil Rashid being the sole regular spinner. Mark Wood is the other big name missing from the squad, with Saqib Mahmood finding a place in the playing 11.

England playing 11 for the first ODI:

England playing 11 for the first ODI:

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Long-awaited return

Joe Root's return to 50-over cricket has been eagerly anticipated. The right-handed batter had not played an ODI since November 2023, when he last appeared against Pakistan at Eden Gardens during the ODI World Cup. Root had previously been omitted from England's T20I squad against India, making this his first appearance in the ODI format in quite some time. His inclusion provides experience and stability to a middle order that will be key in spin-heavy conditions.

Root’s excitement to rejoin the squad