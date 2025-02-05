Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 1st ODI playing 11: Root returns to ODI as England announce team

IND vs ENG 1st ODI playing 11: Root returns to ODI as England announce team

Joe Root last played an ODI game for England back in November 2023 against Pakistan during ODI World Cup

Joe Root
Joe Root
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The first ODI of the three-match series between India and England is set to take place on Thursday, February 6, and just like the initial games of the T20I series, England have once again announced their playing 11 for the match a day before, on Wednesday. The squad is almost identical to the one England fielded during the T20 series, with one big change, as Joe Root is set to make his ODI return in Nagpur for the first time since 2023.
 
Except for Root, the whole team remains the same, with Phil Salt keeping his position as the wicketkeeper and Adil Rashid being the sole regular spinner. Mark Wood is the other big name missing from the squad, with Saqib Mahmood finding a place in the playing 11.
 
England playing 11 for the first ODI:
 
Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood 
 
Long-awaited return 

Also Read

1st ODI: India vs England Playing 11, match and toss time, live streaming

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Pitch report and key stats of VCA stadium in Nagpur

English batters will fare better against Chakravarthy in ODIs: Pietersen

1st ODI Preview: India aim for balance vs England ahead of Champions Trophy

IND vs ENG: Here's why Varun Chakravarthy added in India's ODI squad?

Joe Root's return to 50-over cricket has been eagerly anticipated. The right-handed batter had not played an ODI since November 2023, when he last appeared against Pakistan at Eden Gardens during the ODI World Cup.  Root had previously been omitted from England's T20I squad against India, making this his first appearance in the ODI format in quite some time. His inclusion provides experience and stability to a middle order that will be key in spin-heavy conditions. 
 
Root’s excitement to rejoin the squad 
In a video shared by England Cricket, Root expressed his excitement about rejoining the squad after a considerable break. He mentioned how thrilled he was to be around the group again, especially the younger players he had not seen in a while. Reflecting on the team dynamics under head coach Brendon McCullum, Root noted that England's skill set and approach under McCullum’s leadership were exciting. He also acknowledged the blend of seniority and youth in the squad and looked forward to contributing his experience.  Check Full video here:     Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, streaming

Hardik visits memory lane of his iconic partnership with Virat vs Pakistan

SA20: Markram not relying on old records in eliminator against Super Kings

Hardik recalls his iconic spell against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup

Ranji Trophy QFs: Mumbai vs Haryana match venue shifted to Eden Gardens

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamJoe Root

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story