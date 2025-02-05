'No reason to look behind' Skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs ENG series

Check all latest updates for Champions Trophy 2025 here 'No reason to look behind' As India gears up for their ODI series against England at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on February 6, captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media, sharing his thoughts on the team’s preparation and his personal mindset ahead of the series. With the Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon, Rohit is focused on treating this series as a fresh challenge rather than dwelling on past performances.

Rohit reflected on his extensive career, acknowledging the inevitable ups and downs that come with cricket. He explained, "This is a different format and a different time. As cricketers, we know that there will always be ups and downs, and I've faced that throughout my career, so this is nothing new to me." He further added, "Every day is a new day, and every series is a new series. We need to look ahead, not behind."

Rohit dismisses retirement rumours Despite the past successes and challenges, the Indian captain emphasized the importance of starting this series with a positive mindset. “There’s no reason to look back, whether it's the good or the bad. We’re focusing on what’s ahead and looking forward to the challenge. We’ll aim to start the series on a high note,” said Rohit. Rohit Sharma dismissed speculation about his future, stating it was irrelevant to discuss his plans while focusing on the upcoming three ODIs and the Champions Trophy. Addressing media before the match, he said, "There have been reports about my future for years, but I’m not here to clarify them. The three games against England and the Champions Trophy are my priorities. I will assess things after these matches."

Rohit has struggled with form recently, managing only 31 runs across five innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, with a poor average of 6.20. Although reports suggest the BCCI has asked him to outline his future after the Champions Trophy, Rohit made it clear that he is fully committed to the immediate challenges and is not planning to retire anytime soon.

This series serves as a critical test for the team before the Champions Trophy, and Rohit’s fresh outlook sets the tone for India’s preparations.