Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG Test Series: Can KL Rahul fill the shoes of Rohit and Virat?

IND vs ENG Test Series: Can KL Rahul fill the shoes of Rohit and Virat?

Rahul's numbers against England tell a mixed story. He has scored 955 runs in 13 Tests against them at an average of 39.79, which includes three centuries and two fifties

KL Rahul
KL Rahul (Pic: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As India embarks on a new chapter in Test cricket without the seasoned pillars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the responsibility of guiding the batting unit now rests firmly on the shoulders of KL Rahul. The 33-year-old enters the England series not just as the senior-most batter, but also as someone with a reputation for flair, elegance and frustrating inconsistency. With the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle intensifying, this five-match series could well be a turning point — or the last big opportunity — for a player whose potential has often outpaced his returns.
 
Team insiders suggest that Rahul has been quietly gearing up to lead the younger batting group, knowing well that his performance in England could shape his long-term future in red-ball cricket. 

Proven class, inconsistent execution

Rahul’s numbers against England tell a mixed story. He has scored 955 runs in 13 Tests against them at an average of 39.79, which includes three centuries and two fifties. However, his record in England drops slightly to an average of 34.11 across nine matches. Still, two of his most iconic innings have come on English soil — a defiant 149 at The Oval in 2018 and a gritty 129 at Lord’s in 2021, the latter earning him the Player of the Match award.
 
But both series also revealed a worrying trend — strong starts followed by a steep decline. In 2018, apart from the 149, Rahul managed only 152 runs in nine other innings. In 2021, after his Lord’s century, he scored just 76 across his remaining five innings.

Last chance to silence the doubters?

Between 2018 and 2019, Rahul averaged a disappointing 22.23 over 15 Tests, raising serious questions about his place in the side. After multiple omissions, his 2021 return was promising, yet short-lived in impact.
 
Now, with no Rohit or Kohli to shield him, and a young batting unit looking up to him, KL Rahul has perhaps his clearest shot at redemption. England, where he has soared and stumbled, could yet be the venue that defines his legacy.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gautam Gambhir set to rejoin Indian camp in England on Monday: Report

Kuldeep Yadav expects help for spinners from pitch during IND vs ENG series

Johnson slams Hazlewood for prioritising IPL over nation after WTC loss

Gary Kirsten reveals why he left Pakistan coaching role just after 6 months

BCCI reduces domestic travel and daily allowance for support staff

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story