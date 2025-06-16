IND vs ENG Test Series: Can KL Rahul fill the shoes of Rohit and Virat?

As India embarks on a new chapter in Test cricket without the seasoned pillars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the responsibility of guiding the batting unit now rests firmly on the shoulders of KL Rahul. The 33-year-old enters the England series not just as the senior-most batter, but also as someone with a reputation for flair, elegance and frustrating inconsistency. With the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle intensifying, this five-match series could well be a turning point — or the last big opportunity — for a player whose potential has often outpaced his returns.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir set to rejoin Indian camp in England on Monday: Report Team insiders suggest that Rahul has been quietly gearing up to lead the younger batting group, knowing well that his performance in England could shape his long-term future in red-ball cricket.

Proven class, inconsistent execution Rahul’s numbers against England tell a mixed story. He has scored 955 runs in 13 Tests against them at an average of 39.79, which includes three centuries and two fifties. However, his record in England drops slightly to an average of 34.11 across nine matches. Still, two of his most iconic innings have come on English soil — a defiant 149 at The Oval in 2018 and a gritty 129 at Lord’s in 2021, the latter earning him the Player of the Match award. But both series also revealed a worrying trend — strong starts followed by a steep decline. In 2018, apart from the 149, Rahul managed only 152 runs in nine other innings. In 2021, after his Lord’s century, he scored just 76 across his remaining five innings.