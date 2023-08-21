Home / Cricket / News / IND vs IRE: Tough to pick Playing 11, a great headache to have - Bumrah

Bumrah earned his 1st series victory as skipper with a young team that comfortably beat Ireland by 33 runs in 2nd T20 with Rinku announcing his arrival in 'Blue' with a belligerent 21-ball-38

Press Trust of India Dublin
Jasprit Bumrah's Team India. Photo: @BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah is very happy that the younger crop of players in the national team are not carrying the excess baggage of expectations which could be a hindrance towards fulfilling their true potential.

Bumrah on Sunday earned his first series victory as skipper with a young team that comfortably beat Ireland by 33 runs in the second T20 International with Rinku Singh announcing his arrival in 'Blue' with a belligerent 21-ball-38.
 

"It is very pleasing. It is tough to pick an XI. It's a great headache to have. Everyone is eager. Everyone is confident. All of us wanted to play for India," Bumrah said at the presentation ceremony after his team's win in the second game.

"Eventually, everyone has to work their way up. If you play with a baggage of expectation, you are under pressure. You have to keep those expectations aside. You are not doing yourself 100 percent justice if you are playing with so many expectations," he added.

Player of the Match Rinku was happy that his hard work of years has paid dividends.

"I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm," he said.

When his captain and the post-match presentation ceremony translator Bumrah asked indulgently "Captain ki baat sunta hai (Do you listen to your captain?), Rinku's smile was a disarming one.

"I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have borne fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game," he said.

WATCH: Rinku Singh's powerful knock in 2nd T20I vs Ireland

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

