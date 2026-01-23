IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Here's why vice-captain Axar Patel is not playing today

The Indian cricket team have suffered a huge setback ahead of the second T20I match against New Zealand today in Raipur, as their T20I vice-captain Axar Patel has been ruled out of the second match due to injury.

Check India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live match updates and score here Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, after winning the toss, opted to bowl first and announced the changes in the playing 11. He mentioned that Axar Patel is missing tonight’s game due to the injury he suffered during the first T20I match in Nagpur. Kuldeep Yadav has been named as Axar’s replacement in the playing 11.

Notably, India have also decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the match. Harshit Rana has been named as Bumrah’s replacement. India’s full squad for the second T20I against New Zealand India playing 11: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy How Axar Patel got injured? India all-rounder and vice-captain Axar Patel suffered a finger injury during the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday, forcing him to leave the field midway through the second innings. The incident occurred on the third ball of the 16th over when Daryl Mitchell drove a delivery firmly towards long-off. Axar attempted to stop the ball with an outstretched left hand, but it struck the edge of his fingers and deflected away.