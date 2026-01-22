WPL 2026: UPW vs GG - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

In Match 14 of the Women’s Premier League 2026, UP Warriorz face Gujarat Giants at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Thursday. The two teams may be tied on wins on the points table, but they head into the Vadodara leg in very different form. Meg Lanning’s Warriorz have turned their season around with back-to-back wins over Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai, while the Giants arrive after three consecutive defeats, including a heavy loss in their first outing in the city.

UP Warriorz began the campaign poorly, losing their first three matches, but the team management persisted with the same core group. That backing is starting to show results, with experienced players, led by Lanning, finding rhythm at the right time. The move to a fresh venue, though, brings another set of conditions to adjust to. One concern for the side is the ongoing lean patch for Kiran Navgire, who has scored only 16 runs in five matches.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, are still searching for a settled playing 11. Beth Mooney’s lack of runs has left the batting order under pressure, making the team increasingly reliant on Sophie Devine and captain Ash Gardner for major contributions. Their campaign has also been affected by tactical lapses with the ball and missed chances in the field. Back in home conditions, the Giants will look to steady themselves, but much of the workload is again likely to fall on their overseas players. UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Pitch report Thursday’s match will be the third WPL fixture at the Kotambi Stadium this season. The pitches in Vadodara have so far played slower and stayed lower than those at the DY Patil Stadium, keeping totals in check and making chases around 155 far from straightforward. Both teams have also been expensive with the ball this season — Gujarat Giants have the highest economy rate so far (9.61), with UP Warriorz next at 9.07.