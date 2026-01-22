WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch UP vs Gujarat T20 match live today?

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bowl against Gujarat Giants in Vadodara on Thursday, citing dew and the need to assess conditions at the venue. Gujarat skipper Ashleigh Gardner said her side would also have preferred to field, but backed the Giants to set the tone with the bat.

Gujarat made one change, bringing in Danni Wyatt in place of Georgia Wareham. UP Warriorz named an unchanged playing 11.

Toss: UP Warriorz choose to bowl, eye early pressure

Lanning said the Warriorz wanted to put Gujarat under pressure in the early overs, pointing to visible dew even before the start. She added that the team had returned to training over the past couple of days and stressed the importance of reading conditions in Vadodara, which she felt offered less bounce than Navi Mumbai.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Playing 11 Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Happy Kumari. UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud Gujarat Giants: Gardner wants clarity, brings in Wyatt Gardner said the Giants had wanted to bowl first too, but would now focus on starting well with the bat. She urged her side to stay “clinical” in decision-making and highlighted the need to play straight for longer on this surface. The Giants responded to conditions by drafting in Wyatt for Wareham, strengthening their batting resources.

Pitch report: dry black soil, cracks visible, but dew could aid chasing Pitch No. 6 at the venue has 55-metre square boundaries on both sides, with the straight boundary at 66 metres. According to the on-air assessment by Stacy Ann King and Mithali Raj, it is a black-soil wicket that has been rolled well and feels hard, but there are visible cracks indicating a dry surface. The pitch is expected to be slower in the first innings, with the ball not coming on as nicely to the bat. Under lights, however, dew could make the surface easier for batting, with the ball skidding on and improving conditions for the chase.

For bowlers, the key will be discipline — keeping a tight line and “bringing the stumps into play”. With shorter square boundaries, anything short or wide is likely to be punished, putting a premium on control, especially through the middle overs. Playoff context: fine margins and rising pressure With Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants all locked on points, every match carries significant weight. For UP Warriorz, another win would strengthen their push towards a top-three finish, while Gujarat Giants are in urgent need of a response to keep their playoff hopes alive. As the league enters a decisive phase, consistency and composure are likely to prove as important as raw talent — qualities that UP Warriorz have rediscovered in recent outings, and that Gujarat Giants are still striving to regain.

