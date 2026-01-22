Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Where to watch 1st ODI match live?

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat against England in the first One Day International of the three-match series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

England made one change from their pre-announced playing 11, with Will Jacks missing out due to illness and Rehan Ahmed coming into the side. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, took some notable calls, leaving out Wanindu Hasaranga, while Sadeera Samarawickrama made way for the return of Dhananjaya de Silva. The changes appear to be made with an eye on the T20 World Cup, which is just two weeks away.

England’s bowling attack features three specialist spinners, with Sam Curran and Jamie Overton handling pace duties. Sri Lanka will rely on their strong home record and familiarity with local conditions as they look to take an early lead in the series.

Where to watch SL vs ENG ODIs: TV channels and live streaming

SL vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming in Sri Lanka

The series will be telecast on Ten Cricket (channel 317) and the Sony Sports network, including Sony Sports 5 (channel 318), Sony Sports 2 (channel 319) and Sony Sports (channel 320).

SL vs ENG 1st ODI live telecast and streaming in England

TNT Sports will broadcast the series in the UK, with live streaming available on discovery+.

SL vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming and telecast in India

The series will be telecast on the Sony Sports network, with live streaming available on SonyLiv and FanCode.