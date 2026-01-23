IND vs NZ: India records their joint biggest chase in T20Is; full list

Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue scripted history in the second T20I match against New Zealand at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Friday as they recorded their joint highest successful run chase in T20I cricket, that too in style.

India, coming to chase a 209-run target set by New Zealand, were quickly reduced to six runs for two wickets. But after that, Ishan Kishan (76 runs off 32 balls), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (82 not out off 37 balls) and Shivam Dube (36 not out off 18 balls) went into berserk mode and chased down the target with seven wickets and 28 balls to spare.

Before this, India's highest successful chase in T20Is was also 209 against Australia back in 2023 in Vizag. Highest T20I targets successfully chased down by India: Target Opponent Venue Year 209 New Zealand Raipur 2026 209 Australia Vizag 2023 208 West Indies Hyderabad 2018 207 Sri Lanka Mohali 2009 204 New Zealand Auckland 2020 202 Australia Rajkot 2013 India chase Australia in another big record India's 209-run chase against New Zealand is now their sixth successful 200-plus run chase in T20Is, which is only behind Australia, who have seven successful 200-plus run chases in T20I cricket.