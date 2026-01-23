IPL 2026: CSK's costliest uncapped player Prashant suffers shoulder injury

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a huge setback on Thursday after one of their most expensive uncapped players for IPL 2026, Prashant Veer, picked up a shoulder injury while playing a Ranji Trophy 2026 match for Uttar Pradesh against Jharkhand.

Notably, Prashant Veer, along with Rajasthan’s Kartik Sharma, became the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history when CSK picked them for ₹14.2 crore each during the IPL 2026 player auction.

How Prashant got injured?

Prashant’s injury occurred just before lunch in the 30th over of Jharkhand’s innings, when he dived to his right at mid-off to stop a firm drive from Jharkhand batter Shikhar Mohan. Although he managed to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary, the fielder landed awkwardly on his right shoulder.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh boycott T20 World Cup 2026 in India despite ICC assurances Prashant received immediate on-field treatment, including a pain-relief spray, but was soon forced to leave the field and was taken to the hospital for scans. When he returned, his arm was seen in a sling, and he is unlikely to take any further part in the match.

Big concern for both CSK and Uttar Pradesh

The timing of the injury will be a cause for concern for the Chennai Super Kings, with the IPL set to begin in less than two months. As per initial assessments, Prashant has suffered a grade-2 shoulder tear, an injury that could sideline him for at least three weeks.

However, Prashant’s injury will be even more worrisome for the Uttar Pradesh squad, who are currently fighting for survival in the Ranji Trophy 2026 group stages. They are currently fourth in the Group A points table, behind Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and their opponents in the ongoing match, Jharkhand.

A win against Jharkhand will put Uttar Pradesh in the number three spot, placing them one position behind the quarter-final qualification spot.