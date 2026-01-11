Sunday, January 11, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Virat Kohli becomes India's fifth-most capped ODI player; check full list

Virat Kohli becomes India's fifth-most capped ODI player; check full list

Rohit Sharma, at the number eight spot with 280 ODI appearances, is the only active player behind him on the list

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

The star Indian batter Virat Kohli has added yet another milestone to his name just by taking the field in the first ODI match against New Zealand at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium. Kohli’s participation in the match marks his 309th One Day International appearance for India, taking him to fifth place on the list of Indian players with the most ODI appearances.
 
Kohli surpasses Sourav Ganguly on the list, who played 308 ODI matches in the Indian jersey. Sachin Tendulkar, who still holds the top spot with 463 ODI appearances, followed by MS Dhoni (347 matches), Rahul Dravid (340 matches) and Md Azharuddin (334 matches), are the four players ahead of him on the list.
 
 
Rohit Sharma, at the number eight spot with 280 ODI appearances, is the only active player behind him on the list. 

Full list of players with most ODI appearances for India:

Player Span Matches Runs Wickets
Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2012 463 18426 154
MS Dhoni 2004-2019 347 10599 1
Rahul Dravid 1996-2011 340 10768 4
Mohammad Azharuddin 1985-2000 334 9378 12
Virat Kohli 2008-2026 309 14557 5
Sourav Ganguly 1992-2007 308 11221 100
Yuvraj Singh 2000-2017 301 8609 110
Rohit Sharma 2007-2026 280 11516 9
Anil Kumble 1990-2007 269 903 334
Virender Sehwag 1999-2013 241 7995 94
Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 234 1213 265
Javagal Srinath 1991-2003 229 883 315
Suresh Raina 2005-2018 226 5615 36
Kapil Dev 1978-1994 225 3783 253
Ravindra Jadeja 2009-2026 208 2862 232
 

First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

