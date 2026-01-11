Virat Kohli becomes India's fifth-most capped ODI player; check full list
Rohit Sharma, at the number eight spot with 280 ODI appearances, is the only active player behind him on the list
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The star Indian batter Virat Kohli has added yet another milestone to his name just by taking the field in the first ODI match against New Zealand at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium. Kohli’s participation in the match marks his 309th One Day International appearance for India, taking him to fifth place on the list of Indian players with the most ODI appearances.
Kohli surpasses Sourav Ganguly on the list, who played 308 ODI matches in the Indian jersey. Sachin Tendulkar, who still holds the top spot with 463 ODI appearances, followed by MS Dhoni (347 matches), Rahul Dravid (340 matches) and Md Azharuddin (334 matches), are the four players ahead of him on the list.
Rohit Sharma, at the number eight spot with 280 ODI appearances, is the only active player behind him on the list.
Full list of players with most ODI appearances for India:
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Runs
|Wickets
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1989-2012
|463
|18426
|154
|MS Dhoni
|2004-2019
|347
|10599
|1
|Rahul Dravid
|1996-2011
|340
|10768
|4
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|1985-2000
|334
|9378
|12
|Virat Kohli
|2008-2026
|309
|14557
|5
|Sourav Ganguly
|1992-2007
|308
|11221
|100
|Yuvraj Singh
|2000-2017
|301
|8609
|110
|Rohit Sharma
|2007-2026
|280
|11516
|9
|Anil Kumble
|1990-2007
|269
|903
|334
|Virender Sehwag
|1999-2013
|241
|7995
|94
|Harbhajan Singh
|1998-2015
|234
|1213
|265
|Javagal Srinath
|1991-2003
|229
|883
|315
|Suresh Raina
|2005-2018
|226
|5615
|36
|Kapil Dev
|1978-1994
|225
|3783
|253
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2009-2026
|208
|2862
|232
More From This Section
Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni India cricket team New Zealand cricket team Sachin Tendulkar Saurav Ganguly Rahul Dravid Cricket News
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 2:54 PM IST