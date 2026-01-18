Home / Cricket / News / IND vs NZ: Why did Daryll Mitchell take over NZ captaincy vs India?

The shift in captaincy adds an extra layer of intrigue to what's already shaping up to be a thrilling encounter.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI; Daryll Mitchell scored his 9th ODI hundred for NZ today.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2026 | 7:56 PM IST
Daryl Mitchell stepped in as New Zealand's captain during the 3rd ODI against India after Michael Bracewell was forced off the field due to a suspected calf strain he picked up during the match. As India looks to build a significant partnership, Mitchell will need to be cautious of the challenges ahead. He’ll have the added responsibility of managing his bowlers' overs carefully, ensuring they can maintain pressure throughout the night.  Mitchell's leadership will be crucial in navigating the middle and death overs, where India could make a push. The shift in captaincy adds an extra layer of intrigue to what’s already shaping up to be a thrilling encounter.  Currently it is Virat Kohli and Nitish Reddy at the crease for India as they build a 50+ partnership for the hosts with Kohli scoring his 78th ODI half century in the process as well. 
  Mitchell-Phillips fire NZ to mammoth total  Earlier, New Zealand posted a challenging total of 337 in the decisive 3rd ODI after being asked to bat first. Their innings began shakily with Arshdeep Singh removing Henry Nicholls for a golden duck, followed by Harshit Rana dismissing Devon Conway for the third time in this series. These early breakthroughs brought Daryll Mitchell and Glenn Phillips together. Mitchell was fortunate to escape a run-out chance when on 1, as Kuldeep Yadav missed the stumps.  
Despite the initial setbacks, Mitchell took control, cruising to his fourth ODI century against India. Phillips, after a slow start, found his rhythm and brought up his own century off 83 balls. The pair put together a commanding 219-run partnership for the third wicket, pushing New Zealand to a solid position.
 
Both Mitchell and Phillips were dismissed within seven balls, but India struggled to build on the breakthroughs. A quickfire cameo from captain Michael Bracewell, who scored 28 off 18 balls, saw New Zealand finish at 337/8.
 
First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

