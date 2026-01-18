Sunday, January 18, 2026 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

New Zealand has been impressive across all departments, with their top order firing and both spinners and pacers delivering strong performances.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 18 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After an exhilarating second ODI that saw New Zealand level the series 1-1, the stage is set for a thrilling decider between India and New Zealand in the third and final match on Sunday, January 11, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. With the series tied, New Zealand has a chance to make history. A win would secure their first-ever ODI series triumph in India, following their memorable Test series victory here two years ago.  Check IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here 
 
Despite the setback in the second ODI, India boasts a strong lineup. Captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer are in good form, while Virat Kohli is also showing promising signs of a big score. KL Rahul has provided solid contributions in the middle order, though Rohit Sharma, after two modest scores, will be eager to find his rhythm. India's pacers have delivered, but the spin department has struggled. For India to clinch the series, the spinners must rise to the occasion in Indore. With Washington Sundar sidelined due to injury, Nitish Reddy steps in as a replacement, making this his crucial opportunity to showcase his skills. 
 
 
New Zealand has been impressive across all departments, with their top order firing and both spinners and pacers delivering strong performances. Despite their relatively lower experience, the Kiwis are confident and will look to make history with their first ODI series win on Indian soil. 
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI broadcasting details
Country / Region TV Live Telecast Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App / Website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now / Sky Go
Australia Fox Sports / Channel 7 Kayo Sports
Middle East BeIN Sports BeIN Connect
Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
Europe (Selected) Local Sports Channels YuppTV
 
India vs New Zealand today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI take place?
 
The third match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday (January 18).
 
What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?
 
Niranjan Shah Stadium in Indore will host the India vs New Zealand third ODI match on January 18.
 
What is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live toss time?
 
The toss for the third ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place at 1 pm IST.
 
What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match?
 
The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live match will begin at 1.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match in India?
 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

