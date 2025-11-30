IND vs SA live streaming: Where to watch 1st ODI match in Ranchi today?

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India face South Africa in the first ODI today, a contest loaded with selection stakes as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return for a short but crucial audition ahead of the 2027 World Cup cycle. With India scheduled to play only six ODIs in the near future, this series becomes vital for the two veterans to reaffirm their long-format relevance. Rohit’s return to Ranchi carries symbolism, as this was the venue where he first became India’s permanent ODI opener in 2013.

SA skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first on the day Both skippers after the toss: KL Rahul: We would have bowled first as well. The preparation has been good, the energy is there with a lot of players coming back, we want to enjoy ourselves in the middle. That's what the chat has been, we need to use every opportunity we get in the ODI team, this is a great chance to challenge our skills against a very good team. Three spinners and three quicks for us today. Aiden Markram: We'll bowl first. Spent a couple of evenings, dew at night time and it'll be slightly easier to bat at night. Different personnel, the dressing room is at a good place with a lot of energy and fun. It's an important series, the end role the 2027 WC, still a bit of time, but we're up against one of the best teams in the world. Just one spinner in Subrayen, I will bowl a bit - Temba and Maharaj have been rested, four seamers for us today.

The hosts remain short-handed with Bumrah, Siraj, Gill and Iyer absent, forcing KL Rahul and coach Gautam Gambhir to test bench strength. Choices between Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy further complicate the middle-order puzzle, while India also assess death-overs options in Bumrah’s absence.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings South Africa, riding confidence from their Test-series win, lean on young quicks Coetzee and Burger and spinner Maharaj. Their settled batting unit makes them a potent threat. But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look. IND vs SA 1st ODI broadcasting details Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website United Kingdom Sky Sports Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website USA Willow TV New Zealand Sky Sports NZ India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar

India vs South Africa today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details When will India vs South Africa 1st ODI take place? The first ODI match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday (November 30). What is the venue of IND vs SA 1st ODI? The JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, will host India vs South Africa 1st ODI on Sunday. What is India vs South Africa 1st ODI live toss time? The IND vs SA 1st ODI live toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST. What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?