IND vs SA: Which team leads the head-to-head stats in T20Is over the years

After a dominant performance in the series opener at Cuttack, where India bowled out South Africa for just 74 to secure a massive 101-run victory, the action now shifts to the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, for the second T20I of the five-match series. With a 1-0 lead, India will look to tighten their grip on the contest, while Aiden Markram’s South Africa will be desperate to bounce back and draw level.

The Indian camp appears confident and settled in terms of team balance, though the inconsistent form of captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill continues to be an area of concern. Both will be eager to put runs on the board after a shaky return to T20I cricket.

South Africa, meanwhile, face the tough challenge of tackling India’s spin duo, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel—who proved instrumental in strangling the Proteas’ middle order in the first game. Their ability to take wickets while maintaining tight control in the middle overs remains one of India’s biggest strengths. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11, match timings, live streaming Looking at the momentum and conditions, neither team is expected to make any major changes, with both sides likely to stick to the same playing XI heading into the Thursday clash. India vs South Africa: Head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches: 32 India won: 19 South Africa won: 12 No result: 1 India vs South Africa: Last 5 T20I match results India vs South Africa, Cuttack – India win by 101 runs (Dec 9, 2025) India delivered a crushing performance in Cuttack, registering a massive 101-run victory to go 1-0 up in the series. After posting a strong total, India’s bowlers dismantled South Africa for just 74, showcasing dominance with both pace and spin. The visitors struggled to form partnerships, while India maintained complete control throughout. This statement win highlighted India’s depth and form heading into the remaining matches.

South Africa vs India, Johannesburg – India win by 135 runs (Nov 15, 2024) India produced one of their most dominant overseas T20I victories in Johannesburg, defeating South Africa by a staggering 135 runs. A powerful batting display set up a massive total before the bowlers ran through the Proteas line-up with precision. South Africa faltered under pressure, failing to counter India’s disciplined attack. The win marked India’s biggest T20I margin against South Africa, underlining their superiority in all departments. South Africa vs India, Centurion – India win by 11 runs (Nov 13, 2024) A thrilling contest unfolded in Centurion, where India edged South Africa by 11 runs in a closely fought match. India’s competitive total created pressure, but South Africa kept the chase alive until the final overs. India’s bowlers held their nerve at crucial stages, delivering clutch breakthroughs to seal a narrow win. The tense finish highlighted India’s composure under pressure and South Africa’s fighting spirit in a gripping encounter.