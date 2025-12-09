India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Cuttack pitch report, key stadium stats

India now switch gears from the ODI format to T20 cricket as they prepare to face South Africa in the opening match of the IND vs SA 1st T20I on Tuesday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. This five-match series holds significant importance, serving as India’s second-last assignment before the T20 World Cup 2026.

Fresh off a 2-1 triumph in the ODI leg, the Men in Blue will aim to maintain their winning momentum and strengthen their preparations for the global tournament. With key players returning to the squad and several young talents pushing for spots, India will look to fine-tune their combinations while targeting another series victory over the Proteas.

ALSO READ: Sanju got enough chances: Suryakumar Yadav on Gill vs Samson debate South Africa, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back from their ODI defeat and challenge India in a format where both sides boast explosive batting and varied bowling resources. This T20I opener promises an exciting start to the series. India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Cuttack pitch report Reports suggest that a red-soil surface is likely to be used for the IND vs SA 1st T20I, offering more support for fast bowlers. This marks a shift from the venue’s usual black-soil pitches, which tend to favour spinners. With these conditions in mind, the toss-winning captain may prefer to bowl first to make the most of early pace and bounce. It’s also worth noting that the Barabati Stadium has hosted only three T20Is to date, making conditions relatively unfamiliar for both teams.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Cuttack Total Matches: 2 India won: 0 South Africa: 2 Tie: 0 India and South Africa have faced each other twice in T20Is at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, and the Proteas hold a clear edge. South Africa have won both encounters, leaving India winless at the venue in this format. There have been no tied matches between the two sides here. The head-to-head record highlights South Africa’s dominance in Cuttack, where conditions have historically suited their pace-heavy attack. As the teams meet again, India will be aiming to break this streak and register their first T20I victory over South Africa at this ground.

Recent Test match at Barabati Stadium The most recent T20I match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack came back in 2022 on June 12 when India and South Africa played out a T20I encounter which went in the favour of The Proteas who won the match by 4 wickets. Barabati Stadium key T20I stats The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack offers a competitive environment for T20Is, reflected in its moderate scoring pattern. The average first-innings total here is around 140, showing that the pitch tends to provide a fair balance between bat and ball. However, chasing hasn’t been straightforward, with teams batting second managing an average score of just 110, suggesting that conditions under lights can become more challenging.

The venue has seen a wide scoring range over the years. The highest T20I total recorded at Barabati is 180/3 by India against Sri Lanka in 2017, showcasing the pitch’s potential for good stroke play. In contrast, the lowest score at the ground is Sri Lanka’s 87 all out in the same game, proving that bowlers can dominate when conditions favour them. South Africa’s successful chase of 149/6 against India in 2022 remains the highest run chase achieved at this venue. Match results indicate a slight advantage for teams bowling first. Of the three T20Is played here, sides defending a total have won only once, while teams bowling first have secured two victories. This trend may influence the toss decision for upcoming matches.