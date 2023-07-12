IND vs WI 1st Test records: Rohit's sixes tally, Kohli's runs, and more

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma might have played fewer Tests than his former two predecessors -- Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni -- but he can now surpass Dhoni for most sixes hit by an Indian in Tests.

Rohit, 36, has played only 50 Tests for India, but in those matches, he has hit 70 sixes, which is only eight fewer than Dhoni, who hit 78 in 90 Tests. Virender Sehwag leads the chart when it comes to most Test sixes by an Indian. The former opener has hit 91 sixes in 104 matches played for India and ICC XI.

When it comes to hitting most sixes in the longest format, English skipper Ben Stokes has 123 to his name in 95 Tests. He hit 14 sixes in his last two Tests only and it was in the Ashes 2023 that he took over his coach Brendon McCullum who hit 107 sixes in 101 Tests for New Zealand.

Other records could be broken and created in the upcoming game as well. Here are a few:

Kohli to overtake Sehwag as India’s 5th highest run-getter in Tests

Kohli, who is going through a dry spell in Tests currently, could add a record to his name if he can score 25 more runs in the upcoming Test. Kohli currently has 8479 runs to his name in 109 Tests and Sehwag, who is at the fifth position in the list of India’s highest run-getters in Tests, scored 8503 runs in 178 innings of 103 Tests at an average of 49.43.

Ashwin could get past James Anderson for five-wicket hauls

India’s Test specialist Ravichandran Aswhin could surpass Englishman James Anderson in the race of five wicket-hauls in Tests. Currently, both of them have 32. But to get to 32, Ashwin took only 92 Tests while Anderson did it in his 172nd Test. In terms of world leaders for five-wicket hauls, Sri Lanka’s Muthiah Muralidaran tops the charts with 67 to his name.

Shubman Gill to complete 1000 Test runs

India’s Shubman Gill is close to a milestone of reaching 1000 Test runs. He has 921 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 32.89. He needs 79 more to reach the milestone. Cheteshwar Pujara is the fastest among Indians to reach 1000 Test runs. He took only 18 innings to get there.

Jason Holder and Jermaine Blackwood near 3000 Test runs

Two of the West Indies’ most experienced players in Jermaine Blackwood and Jason Holder are nearing the milestone of 3000 Test runs. While Blackwood needs only 161 more to enter into the list of West Indians who have over 3000 runs in the longest format, Holder needs 256. So far, 25 West Indies players have passed this milestone.

Among the players who have reached 3000 Test runs, Sir Don Bradman was the fastest, reaching the milestone in only his 23rd match and 33rd innings. For West Indies, Everton Weekes holds the record for being the fastest to reach 3000 Test runs. He reached there in 51 innings of 30 Tests. For India, the record is with Virender Sehwag who scored 3000 runs in 54 innings of 34 matches.